New York Jets Have Found Their Guy In Armand Membou
We are just three weeks into the 2025 National Football League season, but the New York Jets look like they made the right choice by selecting offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
When the NFL Draft approached, the two guys who were linked to the Jets the most were Membou and tight end Tyler Warren. The Jets took Membou at No. 7 and Warren ended up dropping down to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14. Warren has been good so far this season. In three games, Warren has 14 catches for 193 receiving yards. Warren has shown flashes and has a 77.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Armand Membou is the New York Jets' biggest bright spot
While this is the case, the Jets made the right choice selecting Membou. Through three weeks, Membou has a 74.3 PFF grade, good for 18th among the 101 graded offensive tackles. Membou has played in 100 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps so far this season. He hasn't gotten penalized yet this season and has allowed just one sack, that came Week 3. Before Week 3, Membou actually was the No. 3-ranked offensive tackle from Pro Football Focus but he dropped down. You're going to see things like that happen early in the season, they are small sample sizes.
That's why the Jets made the right choice. Over the last few years, the Jets' offensive line had been a weakness for the team. But, they now have a rookie who has shown potential to be among the top overall offensive tackles in football.
Membou is just 21 years old. It's tough to find a lot of positivity after an 0-3 start to the season, but that's exactly what Membou is. He's a bright spot for the team in general and looks like he has a long-term future for the Jets. Again, this is just a three-game sample size we are looking at. But, Membou looks like he has helped to solidify a position of need for New York.
