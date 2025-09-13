Is Bills Star Running Back James Cook Playing Vs. Jets In Week 2?
The New York Jets came up just short of picking up a surprising victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, as they suffered a hard-fought 34-32 defeat. They will attempt to earn their first win in Week 2, but doing so against the high-powered Buffalo Bills is going to be easier said than done.
The Bills engaged in a similarly thrilling battle against the Baltimore Ravens to open their season, with the main difference being that they pulled out a 41-40 victory. However, they did not escape that game unscathed, as they have been dealing with several injuries throughout the week.
One of those injured players is running back James Cook, who has been battling a hamstring injury. The Jets have been keeping close tabs on his status throughout the week, and on Friday, they got a definitive update on whether or not he's going to take the field in Week 2.
James Cook set to suit up for the Bills in Week 2 vs. the Jets
"Bills RB James Cook (hamstring) is off the injury report and good to go Sunday vs. the Jets," Tom Pelissero of NFL Network shared in a post on X.
While star defensive tackle Ed Oliver is not going to take the field in Week 2, the Jets won't get to avoid Cook in this upcoming meeting, too. A two-time Pro Bowl running back, Cook is one of the most important pieces of Buffalo's offense, and he will cause New York problems on Sunday.
Cook kicked off the 2025 season with a big game, as he racked up 44 yards and a touchdown, while also catching five receptions for another 58 yards. The Jets held the Steelers to just 53 rushing yards on 20 carries in Week 1, but they are going to have a tougher challenge with Cook and quarterback Josh Allen in Week 2.
As long as Allen is on the field, New York is going to have to score some points itself if it intends to stay competitive in this one. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.
