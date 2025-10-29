Jets Country

Jets-49ers Mock Trade Swaps All-Pro LB For Disgruntled WR

The Jets could land the wide receiver help they need in a trade with the 49ers...

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers during at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Jets are likely going to be some of the bigger sellers in the NFL at the trade deadline this season with All-Pro linebacker Quincy Williams sitting in the middle of a lot of these rumors.

Williams is on an expiring contract, and it doesn't seem like there's much hope for him to return to New York after this season. Trading him might be the best option on the table.

Mike Luciano of The Jet Press recently pitched a blockbuster trade idea that would send Williams to the San Francisco 49ers in a one-for-one swap for wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Jennings has seemingly wanted a new contract for months, but he hasn't landed one with the 49ers.

Jets could trade Quincy Williams to the 49ers for Jauan Jennings

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jenning
Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) reacts during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sean Thomas-Imagn Images / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

"An opportunity might present itself if the Jets trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Robert Saleh's defense needs a speedy linebacker, and the Jets have Quincy Williams," Luciano wrote. "Tanner Engstrand's offense needs a WR2, and the 49ers aren't paying Jauan Jennings what he wants. Could a one-for-one swap actually be in the cards? Jennings has wanted a new contract for quite some time, and he is scheduled to hit free agency in the coming months.

"Why not beat everyone else to the punch and ensure that they can pair Garrett Wilson with the best non-Davante Adams wide receiver he's ever suited up with in his career? Jennings might be a bit of a one-year wonder, as he has just one season with more than 500 yards receiving, but he was one of San Francisco's most clutch playmakers. Even without gaudy production, you don't earn a nickname like '3rd and Jauan' without being a reliable target over the middle."

This idea would only make sense if the Jets had an agreement with Jennings on a new contract upon arrival. Trading for an expiring wide receiver wouldn't make sense for a rebuilding team like New York, but adding Jennings and signing him to a three or four year extension would make sense.

Pairing Jennings next to Garrett Wilson would fix the massive hole the Jets have at wide receiver.

The other option is trading Williams for a draft pick, which is a lot riskier than landing a player like Jennings.

