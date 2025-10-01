Jets Star RB Breece Hall Linked To Arizona Cardinals
The New York Jets are about a quarter of the way through the 2025 National Football League season and haven't gotten their first win of the season yet.
With each passing week that the Jets don't get into the win column, speculation is going to continue to get louder and louder about how the team could make changes. That's especially the case now that October is here. There is just over one month to go until the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Jets running back Breece Hall has been in his fair share of trade chatter over the last few months and with Hall heading to free agency after the season -- baring an extension or franchise tag -- he's the guy people have wanted to talk about this season.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame made a list of one trade that each team should make before the trade deadline and said he wants the Jets to trade Hall to the Arizona Cardinals.
Will the Jets turn things around?
"New York Jets," Verderame said. "Proposed trade: RB Breece Hall to Cardinals for fourth-round pick
The Jets are winless, and at least for 2025, hopeless. Hall is slated to hit free agency next winter, and considering how far New York is from contending, it’d be wise to land a mid-round pick for the 24-year-old.
"With James Conner out for the season due to a foot injury, the 2–2 Cardinals could be in the market. Arizona has plenty of cap space, with $19 million available, and Hall’s cap hit is a proration of $3.4 million. Through three games, Hall has 157 rushing yards on 4.1 yards per carry."
With Braelon Allen set to miss some time, that makes Hall even more important for the Jets than he already was. He's been solid so far this season too. He has 238 rushing yards through four games to go along with 13 catches and 108 receiving yards. He's actually second on the team in receptions right now behind just Garrett Wilson.
His future is in question with his contract set to expire after the season, but he should only be traded as a last resort. If the next month goes like the first month did for the Jets, maybe at that point. But, he's just 24 years old and has the potential to be one of the top overall backs in the NFL. You don't just give someone like that away.