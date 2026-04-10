Jets Biggest Weakness Just Before 2026 NFL Draft

While the expectations for the New York Jets may not be very high right now, the franchise has actually done a very nice job throughout the offseason to this point.

First and foremost, New York went out and elevated the quarterback position. That's not to say Justin Field doesn't still have upside, but things didn't work out in 2025. New York struggled and ultimately traded Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. The Jets brought in Geno Smith to be the team's starting quarterback and it's a move that will significantly help the franchise.

He's 35 years old, but has thrown for over 3,000 yards in each of the last four years. That's a low bar, but one the Jets can't claim. He topped 4,200 yards twice over that span as well. He also had 19 or more touchdowns in each of the last four seasons. At the very least, he gives the Jets a stable, veteran presence at the top of the quarterback room.

Beyond Smith, the Jets have added veterans all over the place, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Demario Davis, T'Vondre Sweat, Joseph Ossai, Dylan Parham and Nahshon Wright, among others. New York entered the offseason with a handful of roster holes, but already has addressed quarterback, safety, cornerback, kicker and has added some pieces for the pass rush. The Jets aren't done, though, and the wide receiver position remains a glaring hole.

Jets Need To Bolster The Wide Receiver Room

Feb 25, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Jets are on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, it isn't likely that New York is going to take a wide receiver. In fact, it shouldn't be at No. 2. New York should take a pass rusher and it arguably should be linebacker Arvell Reese. While this is the case, after the additions of the offseason, the pass rush arguably isn't in as bad shape as the receiver room.

Garrett Wilson is a star and Adonai Mitchell has upside, but New York went through the 2025 season with its leading wide receiver having just 395 yards. That was Wilson, but he only played in seven games. That's unacceptable. If you want to win games in the NFL, your leading wide receiver cannot have under 400 yards total.

Once Wilson got hurt, things stalled out even further on offense. You need to have the depth to overcome some sort of injury. What if Wilson gets hurt again in 2026? At least there are a handful of intriguing pass rushers on the team right now. Outside of Wilson and Mitchell, there are only question marks in the receiver room right now.