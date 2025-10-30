Jets Bring Back WR Who Shined In Training Camp
The biggest story of the week so far for the New York Jets has been the team's deal to cut ties with cornerback Michael Carter II by sending him to the Philadelphia Eagles.
While this is the case, it hasn't been New York's only move of the week. On Oct. 28th, the Jets released wide receiver Brandon Smith just three days after he was signed to the team's active roster. Unsurprisingly, the Jets' revolving door continued to spin and they quietly re-signed Smith to the practice squad on Wednesday.
"The Jets re-signed WR Brandon Smith to the practice squad after he was released on Tuesday," Jets team reporter Eric Allen said. "Smith (6-1, 218) spent the last two seasons on the Jets' P-squad and was signed to the active roster ahead of Week 8, playing 8 offensive snaps in the Green & White's win against Cincinnati.
The Jets made the right call to bring back Brandon Smith
"He also appeared in their Week 6 loss to the Broncos. Smith, an Iowa product, led the Jets with 10 catches during the 2025 preseason for 113 yards. He previously played with the D.C. Defenders of the UFL, and he spent time on the Cowboys' and Cardinals' rosters but did not appear in any regular season games."
Chalk this up as one of the more unsurprising moves of the season. The practice squad and the end of the active roster always experience significant turnover. This has been the case for Smith this season with this being just the latest example. Smith got into eight offensive snaps after being signed to the active roster. He also was on the field for one special teams snap. He didn't have a target or a catch in the game, though.
He impressed Jets fans throughout the summer in the preseason. He totaled 10 catches and 113 yards. He had two catches for 23 yards against the Green Bay Packers, five catches for 48 yards against the New York Giants, and three catches for 42 yards against the Eagles.
There's no reason not to keep him on the practice squad. He's 26 years old and has some upside -- as shown through his performance throughout the summer -- and the Jets are thin at receiver, although they just acquired John Metchie III from the Eagles. It was the right move to bring him back into the mix. If the rest of the season is any indication, this probably won't be the last time we see a move with him as well, although that is speculation.
