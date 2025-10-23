Jets Coach Sends Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Message For Week 8
The New York Jets are the only winless team in football this year and they desperately need to get their first win of the season. Head coach Aaron Glenn has never secured a win in his new role and there's growing speculation that he could be one and done for the Jets if they don't turn this around in some way, shape, or form.
The Jets' defense struggled for the first few weeks of the season while the offense was solid. But over the last two weeks, the Jets' offense has been horrible while the defense has been good.
Heading into a Week 8 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets have their hands full. They're down a few players already and there's a chance star cornerback Sauce Gardner misses the game, too.
Steve Wilks shares confident message ahead of Week 8
Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks recently shared a confident message in his defense despite the fact they're matching up against superstar wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
"Oh, you know, I have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have. Let me say that first and foremost. Are we more talented when Sauce (Gardner) is out there? Of course we are," Wilks said on Thursday. "But with AZ (Azareye'h Thomas) and B. Stephens (Brandon Stephens) and all the other guys that we have in the fold, I think they're going to be ready to accept the challenge. We know (Ja'Marr) Chase and (Tee) Higgins are outstanding players. But again, I have total confidence in our guys that we can get it done."
Matching up against Chase and Higgins is nearly impossible to do for any team in football this year. The Jets' secondary has been questionable at times, which makes this even tougher. Now Gardner might miss the week and it seems like it's a recipe for a big game from the Bengals' top talents.
The Jets are likely going to be forced to match Chase up with two players at the very least. Chase is coming off a huge game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilks, Stephens, and the Jets defense need to do everything they can to make sure he doesn't have another huge game.
