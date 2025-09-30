Jets Cut Super Bowl Champion, Shake Up Practice Squad
The New York Jets adjusted the practice squad on Tuesday evening.
After losing against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, it didn't take the Jets long to make another move. On Tuesday, that was in the form of signing 26-year-old offensive lineman Liam Fornadel to the practice squad and cutting ties with linebacker Ben Niemann, as shared by team reporter Susanna Weir.
The New York Jets made another practice squad move
"The Jets have signed OL Liam Fornadel to the practice squad and released LB Ben Niemann," Weir said. "Fornadel (6-4, 312) was signed by the Jets in July and appeared in all three preseason games for the Green & White before he was waived in August. He was added to the practice squad on Sept. 8 and released on Sept. 23. The James Madison product previously spent time with the DC Defenders of the UFL and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL. Fornadel had a stint with the Patriots in 2024 and spent most of last season on their practice squad before he was released in December.
"Niemann (6-2, 235) joined the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Iowa product appeared in 62 regular season games and 12 postseason contests across 4 seasons for the Chiefs, including the team's Super Bowl victory during the 2019-20 season. Niemann spent the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals and the 2023 season with the Denver Broncos before joining the Detroit Lions for the 2024 season. The seven-year veteran has appeared in 103 games and recorded 264 total tackles, 8 TFLs and 2 sacks during his pro career. He was added to the Jets' practice squad on Sept. 23."
Fornadel doesn't have much NFL experience at this point. He has made stops with the Jets and New England Patriots on practice squads over the last year or so.
Niemann, on the other hand, is a veteran. This is his eighth year in the NFL, although he hasn't appeared in a game yet. From 2018 through 2024, he appeared in games each year, including 17 last year for the Detroit Lions. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and won a Super Bowl. He's made stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Lions, and Jets since.
More NFL: Ex-Jets Bench Player Getting Fresh Start On Browns Active Roster