Jets Work Out Two QBs With Week 10 Uncertain
The New York Jets’ quarterback room has been under a microscope recently.
Before the Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals it wasn’t clear who would start. The Jets didn’t publicly announce Justin Fields as the starter until Oct. 25th, one day before taking on the Cincinnati Bengals. He ended up delivering, though. Fields went 21-of-32 passing for 244 yards, one touchdown, and also had 31 rushing yards in the electric 39-38 win.
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn hasn't officially named a starter for the team's upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but it's hard to believe the team would make a change. The quarterback room overall has questions right now, though. Tyrod Taylor is dealing with a knee injury and beyond him and Fields, the Jets have just rookie Brady Cook. In response, the Jets reportedly worked out two quarterbacks on Wednesday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
"Jets worked out QBs Desmond Ridder and Dorian Thompson-Robinson today," Garafolo said.
The Jets should sign Desmond Ridder
If Taylor's knee injury is more serious than initially expected and the Jets need another backup, Ridder arguably would be the better fit. Thompson-Robinson has just 15 games of NFL experience under his belt over the last two years.
Over that stretch, he started five games and had 880 passing yards, one touchdown, 10 interceptions, and 187 rushing yards.
Ridder is a former third-round pick and has played in 25 NFL games, including 18 starts, with the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders. In 2023, he played in 15 total games and made 13 starts. That season he had 2,836 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Ridder also had 193 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
That's a lot of turnovers, but Ridder has more game experience and showed some flashes that year at just 24 years old at the time. New York hasn't made a move at this time and it's likely contingent on Taylor's knee, but Ridder wouldn't be a bad quarterback to bring in.
