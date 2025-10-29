Jets Reportedly Changed Breece Hall Trade Stance For Better
New York Jets running back Breece Hall has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors, but mostly speculation over the last few months.
When Aaron Glenn took over as the Jets' head coach he praised the team's three running backs in Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isaiah Davis and talked about using them all in a committee of some sort. Some took this as a way to say Hall could be available, although Glenn continously shut down the notion.
As the season has gone on, the rumor mill has continued to turn with Hall's name being mentioned more and more seemingly with each loss. ESPN's Dan Graziano noted that a trade involving Hall seemed like a "slam dunk" at one point in the season, but that idea has thawed and it's "more possible" that he's back next season.
"This one felt like a slam dunk for most of the season, but it has started to sound a little murkier over the past week," Graziano said. "Hall is not under contract for next season, and the Jets have a pair of young running backs they like in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. But Allen is out for the season with an injury, and there are people in the Jets building who are leery of the idea of trading Hall, who showed Sunday that he can still be a dynamic threat and a key element of their offense. He ran for 133 yards and two scores, and he also threw a touchdown pass. The fact is, there's a price for almost everything, and if a team gives the Jets a strong enough offer for Hall, they would probably take it.
The New York Jets shouldn't trade Breece Hall
"But a couple of weeks ago, I would have expected them to deal Hall just to get something in return before he left as a free agent. Now, it feels more possible that they will consider bringing Hall back next season, in which case they might be more hesitant to trade him now. The Jets are on bye following their first win of the season, and they have a lot of decisions to make with teams interested in many of their players. This is a long way of saying Hall's chances of being dealt could go either way, but my sense is that it's no longer a sure thing."
This is the best idea for New York at this time. Sure, if a team absolutely blows the Jets away with a deal that they can't refuse, that's one thing. But, SNY's Connor Hughes shared that the value he has heard around the league is a fourth- or fifth-round pick, which is far too low to consider a deal.
Despite the 1-7 record, Hall is sixth in the NFL right now in rushing yards with 581. He's seventh in the league in total yards from scrimmage with 759. Hall is a dynamic player and is someone who can get this offense moving. The Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals was a perfect example of how he can power this offense. The game-winning touchdown pass probably won't happen often for him, but 133 yards on the ground and two touchdowns could. He's a star and the Jets shouldn't move him.
More NFL: Jets Lose Andre Cisco, Creating Need For Safety Help Now