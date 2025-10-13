Jets Country

Jets Get Huge Garrett Wilson Update After Week 6 Knee Injury

Garrett Wilson suffered a knee injury in Week 6...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) carries the ball after the catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) carries the ball after the catch against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are the worst team in the NFL right now and it's hard to make an argument against that. New York is the only winless team in the league after six weeks and it's not looking like the team is making any improvements. In fact, they've taken steps backward over the course of the last few weeks.

Week 6 against the Denver Broncos was the worst game of the season for the Jets' offense, but it was the best game of the season for the team's defense. As a result, the contest was competitive, but very ugly. On defense, players like Jermaine Johnson stood out. On offense, nobody stood out.

Nobody on offense made any big plays, including superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson. In fact, Wilson seemed to suffer a few injuries that saw him on the sidelines on multiple occasions. After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn announced it was a hip injury, but it was soon changed to a knee injury for the star.

Garrett Wilson avoided serious knee injury in Week 6

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilso
Oct 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) scores a touchdown as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daron Bland (26) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Wilson underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the damage and Jets fans have been left holding their breath. Jets insider Rich Cimini recently reported the good news that the MRI didn't reveal any serious damage. Cimini also reported that Fields could miss some time with this injury, but that appears to be nothing more than speculation.

On the season, Wilson has been the Jets' best player. In fact, it hasn't been close.

Wilson is the only wide receiver on the roster with more than 10 catches or 100 yards. He has 36 catches and 395 yards. The rest of the wide receivers have combined for 20 catches and 183 yards. Wilson is on pace for the best season of his NFL career, but this injury could throw a wrench in that.

The Jets will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 before traveling to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 ahead of a bye week after that. This stretch of opponents leading into the bye week could factor into the Jets' decision whether to play Wilson or let him rest.

More NFL: Jets Getting Buzz As Landing Spot For Polarizing Rookie QB

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News