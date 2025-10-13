Jets Get Huge Garrett Wilson Update After Week 6 Knee Injury
The New York Jets are the worst team in the NFL right now and it's hard to make an argument against that. New York is the only winless team in the league after six weeks and it's not looking like the team is making any improvements. In fact, they've taken steps backward over the course of the last few weeks.
Week 6 against the Denver Broncos was the worst game of the season for the Jets' offense, but it was the best game of the season for the team's defense. As a result, the contest was competitive, but very ugly. On defense, players like Jermaine Johnson stood out. On offense, nobody stood out.
Nobody on offense made any big plays, including superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson. In fact, Wilson seemed to suffer a few injuries that saw him on the sidelines on multiple occasions. After the game, head coach Aaron Glenn announced it was a hip injury, but it was soon changed to a knee injury for the star.
Garrett Wilson avoided serious knee injury in Week 6
Wilson underwent an MRI to determine the extent of the damage and Jets fans have been left holding their breath. Jets insider Rich Cimini recently reported the good news that the MRI didn't reveal any serious damage. Cimini also reported that Fields could miss some time with this injury, but that appears to be nothing more than speculation.
On the season, Wilson has been the Jets' best player. In fact, it hasn't been close.
Wilson is the only wide receiver on the roster with more than 10 catches or 100 yards. He has 36 catches and 395 yards. The rest of the wide receivers have combined for 20 catches and 183 yards. Wilson is on pace for the best season of his NFL career, but this injury could throw a wrench in that.
The Jets will host the Carolina Panthers in Week 7 before traveling to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 ahead of a bye week after that. This stretch of opponents leading into the bye week could factor into the Jets' decision whether to play Wilson or let him rest.
