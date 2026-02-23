Jets Insider Connects NY to Eagles Super Bowl Champ

The 2026 National Football League Scouting Combine is here and there's going to be plenty of chatter across the league as the offseason really starts to pick up steam.

It's not just going to be prospect talk as well, although that will dominate the discourse across the league. One thing that is intriguing about the combine is the fact that it brings all of the top decision makers in the game together, which is great to get trade conversations going.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt shared a column on Monday as a primer for the Jets before the scouting combine. In the process, he mentioned a few trade candidates to solve the team's hole at quarterback. Arguably, the most interesting name mentioned was Tanner McKee of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets have a hole to fill at QB

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) looks for a receiver against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The Jets have enough draft capital that it’s worth at least exploring what it would take to acquire one of the intriguing young quarterbacks on another roster — whether it’s to bring that player in as a stopgap or to see if he can develop into a starting-caliber QB," Rosenblatt wrote. "Mac Jones tops that list. The San Francisco 49ers have insisted they don’t plan on trading him, but that’s likely a bargaining position meant to drive up his value. It would probably take at least a second-round pick to acquire him.

"The Philadelphia Eagles’ Tanner McKee fits the physical mold (6-6, 231) that Reich likes in his quarterbacks, with the added benefit of him being a Stanford alum (where Reich coached a year ago). Reich is also close with Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, who worked for Reich in San Diego and Indianapolis. McKee has flashed potential in preseason appearances but is otherwise unproven, and the Eagles’ asking price might be higher than you’d think."

McKee is just 25 years old and has shown some promise in limited playing time with the Eagles. McKee has just one more season of control left and doesn't have a pathway to playing time. Philadelphia has shown that it's not afraid to trade backup quarterbacks away, like Kenny Pickett last offseason.

He made one start in 2025 for Philadelphia and went 21-of-40 for 241 yards with one touchdown and one interception. McKee is a pocket-passer. If the Jets want to roll the dice on another young guy with upside, he certainly is worth a look. It doesn't hurt that he would be coming from a franchise that has had a lot of success in recent memory. McKee has a Super Bowl ring under his belt. Bringing over a guy coming from a successful program certainly wouldn't hurt as the Jets enter this new era.

