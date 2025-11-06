Jets' Justin Fields Has 2-Word Response On Week 10 Starting QB
There has been endless chatter about how the New York Jets handled the 2025 National Football League trade deadline and the aftermath for the franchise. But, there's more going on than just the transactions around the league.
New York has a game to play in just four days against the Cleveland Browns. The Jets had a bye week last week. So, the last time they actually took the field for a game was in Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals. What a game it was. New York came out on top, 39-38. Throughout the week, the Jets had questions at quarterback and it wasn't even clear if Justin Fields would get the start. But, he did and had his best game of the season so far.
On Monday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn wouldn't reveal who the team's starting quarterback would be against the Browns, which shouldn't shock anyone. He spent the entire week ahead of the Bengals game saying he didn't want Cincinnati to have an advantage of knowing who to prepare for. Clearly, he's keeping that trend going this week.
Fields was asked on Wednesday if he would be getting the start on Sunday and also kept it mum with just two words: "We'll see."
It would be a shock if Justin Fields wasn't starting for the Jets
At this point, it certainly doesn't seem like anyone should be asking the Jets who the quarterback is going to be because no one is going to give an answer.
Fields started against the Bengals and shined. He was the guy brought in on a two-year deal in the offseason. Also, the Jets didn't have a quarterback competition. In the offseason, they immediately made it known that Fields was going to be the starter and built the offense around him.
Although the Jets opened the door for a change before the Bengals game, they didn't make one and it would be shocking if they did now. Rather than asking who will start, it should be assumed at this point that it will be Fields unless the Jets roll out Tyrod Taylor instead.
