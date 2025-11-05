Aaron Glenn's Breece Hall Comments Shouldn't Shock Anyone
The New York Jets' offense didn't take a significant hit before the trade deadline, despite consistent rumors circulating around star running back Breece Hall.
It was reported that the Jets were looking for at least a third-round pick for Hall and that the Kansas City Chiefs were willing to offer a fourth-round pick, but New York held onto the 24-year-old. So, why was that the case? Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it clear that he didn't want Hall out of the organization.
"Well, I think I have said this many of times over and over, Breece is not a guy that I want to get rid of," Glenn said. "He's a damn good player and any of those whatever you said came out, I don't know what you're talking about. The only thing that I know is that I've said that over and over again. I don't think that is anything new to you guys."
The New York Jets certainly like Breece Hall
He's not wrong. Dating back to the offseason, Glenn has consistently said that he doesn't want the Jets to trade Hall away. The speculation has been loud all year, but every time Glenn has been asked about him that has been his message.
Fortunately, the noise can die down now for at least the rest of the season. The trade rumors began in the offseason right after Glenn initially said he wanted to utilize a running back committee this season. Some, took that as a shot at Hall and a sign the team was looking to move on.
That couldn't be any further from the truth. There isn't anyone with more scrimmage yards on the Jets right now than Hall. He and Garrett Wilson are the two focal points of the offense in general. Despite the blockbuster deals the Jets made before the deadline, New York stuck with Hall, which was in line with the rumors that were starting to pick up steam in the final days before the deadline.
Despite all of the rumors of the season, one thing is clear, Glenn certainly loves Hall and wants him in New York.
