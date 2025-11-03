Jets Won’t Reveal Starting QB, But Fans Shouldn’t Worry
The New York Jets had a well-timed bye week after taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, which gave the team a few days away from quarterback questions every day.
But, the topic was quickly brought back up again when Jets head coach Aaron Glenn spoke to the media on Monday. He was quickly asked if Justin Fields would remain the team's starting quarterback after playing his best game of the season or if the team would turn the reins over to Tyrod Taylor. Unsurprisingly, Glenn didn't give an answer yet.
"You know I'm not going to give you that answer," Glenn said of the team's starting quarterback with a smile. "The thing is, you'll find out soon who our starting quarterback will be. And Justin did a Hell of a job against Cincinnati. But, you know, I'm going to keep that close to the vest...
"As we go throughout the week, I know you guys are going to ask me against. You're going to get the same answer. So, you'll know who the starting quarterback is when we go out there for Cleveland."
No need to read too much into the QB comments yet
Glenn spent the entire week leading up to the Bengals game not wanting to publicly announce the quarterback so Cincinnati didn't have the option of preparing for either Fields or Taylor specifically. That's why the fact that Glenn didn't outright name a starter on Monday wasn't shocking. And he said that would remain the case as he continues to get asked the question.
Fields signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets and just had his best game as a member of the organization despite all of the drama and noise. It's pretty safe to say that he will be the team's starting quarterback on Sunday when they face the Cleveland Browns.
It's hard to believe the team would take him out after a game like that against Cincinnati. It was the first time a Jets offense put up over 500 yards of offense and 35 or more points in a game since 2000. Fields probably isn't coming out after that. But, that's the point. If the Jets even get a slight advantage with their being some ambiguity, clearly the team will take advantage of that.
The Jets' next game is on Nov. 9th. It would be shocking to see a change, but we'll have to wait and find out.