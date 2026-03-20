Jets Obvious Solution for Backup Quarterback Question

The New York Jets could use another veteran quarterback for the room to replace Justin Fields.

New York traded Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, and the room could use another veteran behind Geno Smith now. Options have started to fly off the board. The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Andy Dalton on Wednesday, who was one option linked to the Jets. On Thursday, another option came off the board as the Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, another option that was linked to New York.

The Jets should re-sign Tyrod Taylor

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

After the Jets got Smith, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Jets were "squarely in the mix" for Wentz. On March 11, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt reported that Wentz was "unlikely" for the Jets. Now, he's off the market.

The top remaining veteran quarterbacks remaining in free agency are Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Tyrod Taylor and Jimmy Garoppolo, among others. Of the group, it's pretty safe to assume that Rodgers isn't coming back. Cousins has been shut down as an option for the Jets. Wilson, Flacco, Taylor and Garoppolo all would be good No. 2 options. Of the group, though, bringing back Taylor arguably would be for the best for New York.

With Taylor, you know what you're getting. He has been around the block — including the last two seasons in New York — and can step in at a moment's notice if an injury pops up. For Taylor, he has dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout his career, including in 2025 with the Jets. He's not someone to rely on for an extended period as a starter at this point in his career, but the Jets wouldn't need that from him anyway.

Taylor specifically said that he wants to come back to New York during Super Bowl Week as well.

"Yeah, we spoke over our exit meeting," Taylor said in early Feb. "I haven't had any conversations since then. Also, have been around this long enough to know that sometimes conversations in January change as the offseason goes. But, I'm sure at some point we'll connect here within the next few weeks.

"Get through the Super Bowl and get through February. But looking forward to engaging in those talks. I would love to be back. I want to be a part of the change. I know we have a lot of special guys within that locker room. I've been a part of culture change ... throughout my career and I would love to be a part of a second one."

A quarterback room with Smith as the No. 1 and Taylor as the No. 2 would give the Jets a chance to win more games in 2026 than they did in 2025. Plus, if New York drafts a quarterback at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft, Smith and Taylor are two great veterans to have around a young guy.