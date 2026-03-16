Jets QB Reunion Possible After Justin Fields Trade

The New York Jets have a clear opening in the quarterback room right now with Justin Fields heading to the Kansas City Chiefs.

New York and Kansas City agreed to terms on a deal on Monday that sends Fields to the Chiefs in exchange for a future sixth-round pick. Before the deal got done, there were already reports out there pointing to potential backup quarterback options for the franchise. For example, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Tyrod Taylor, who spent the last two seasons in New York, is an option to return.

"The Jets will add another quarterback to the room with Geno Smith. Nothing is imminent, per team sources," Hughes wrote on March 13. "[Darren Mougey} and Aaron Glenn plan to let the dust settle a bit more, assess their options, and then move forward.

The Jets have a hole in the QB room

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) throws a pass against the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

"Carson Wentz remains an option. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich is a big fan and would love to see him added to the quarterback room behind Smith. Wentz, though, has options outside New York and is still rehabbing. While the Jets have interest, a return to Minnesota makes sense, too. Cooper Rush is in the mix, as is a potential Reich reunion with Andy Dalton. Tyrod Taylor, who spent the last two seasons with the Jets, is also a candidate."

In the aftermath of the Fields trade on Monday, ESPN's Rich Cimini listed Taylor among the three "most realistic options" for New York now as a No. 2 quarterback.

"Jets' current QB depth chart: Geno Smith, Brady Cook, [and] Bailey Zappe," Cimini wrote. "They have to add another veteran. The most realistic options among the FAs: Tyrod Taylor, Carson Wentz, Cooper Rush. Burning question: Do they draft one (Ty Simpson)?"

So, the Jets' quarterback room has been reimagined this offseason, but there is at least a chance that a bit of familiarity sticks around. Taylor is a free agent and said himself during Super Bowl Week that he is open to coming back. With Fields out the door, there is a very clear opening. Now, the question is, will New York actually get a deal over the finish line?