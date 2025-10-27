Jets RB Breece Hall Made NFL History Vs. Bengals
It has been a roller coaster of a season so far for the New York Jets and it’s only right that their first win of the season came with some of the most improbable plays you will see on a football field.
New York played from behind most of the afternoon on Sunday. Although the Jets were behind, they were never out. Justin Fields led the way for New York after a headline-filled week of uncertainty. But, he isn't the only guy who had a big day. Another guy who has had his name pop up in headlines is running back Breece Hall. There have been trade rumors swirling around Hall for months, but he has put his head down and been a bright spot in a tough season.
On Sunday, he had his best game of the season. Hall racked up 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns, but that wasn't all. He became the fourth non-quarterback to throw a game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter since 1950, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Hall's play was only the fourth winning touchdown pass by a non-quarterback in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime since 1950," Cimini said. "Another Jets running back, Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, did it in 2000."
Breece Hall is worth keeping around
Overall, Hall finished the day with 133 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, two catches, 14 yards, and the passing touchdown to help seal the game for New York.
It was an insane day overall. The Jets now are 1-7 on the season so far. Despite all of the negatives, Hall actually is on pace to have his best season as a pro so far. Hall has 581 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 21 catches, and 178 receiving yards through eight games. That would put him on pace for 1,234 rushing yards and 1,612 total yards from scrimmage. Right now, his career-highs are 994 rushing yards and 1,585 total yards from scrimmage.
It's going to be interesting over the next few days to see if the Jets opt to move him, but they arguably should not. The Jets may not make the playoffs this year, but there is young talent all over the place -- including Hall -- which could expedite this rebuild process. He's shown this season he can go to another level and Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was a perfect example of this.
