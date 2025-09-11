Jets Country

Jets Receive Concerning Sauce Gardner Injury News Ahead Of Week 2

Is there a chance that the Jets will be without their best defender on Sunday?

Zach Pressnell

East Rutherford, NJ -- October 14, 2024 -- Sauce Gardner of the Jets during pre game warm ups. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.
East Rutherford, NJ -- October 14, 2024 -- Sauce Gardner of the Jets during pre game warm ups. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich. / Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets have a lot of questions to answer with their defense this week. Coming into the season, the team was expected to rely heavily on the defense, but the Pittsburgh Steelers scored 34 points to top the Jets, leading to questions surrounding the defense.

These questions could become even more pressing after the Jets' latest injury report. After not appearing on the injury report, Jets cornerback popped up on Thursday as a limited participant in practice with a groin injury.

Justin Fried of the Jet Press recently discussed Gardner's impact on the Jets' defense. The star corner was one of the only bright spots on the Jets' defense in Week 1.

"Gardner wasted little time re-establishing himself as one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks this past Sunday. The two-time All-Pro finished with a 90.3 Pro Football Focus grade that was best among all cornerbacks in Week 1," Fried wrote. "He was credited with allowing only one catch for 11 yards on four targets, and that lone reception came on a bizarre, four-times-deflected ball that landed in DK Metcalf’s lap. Gardner was even credited with a pass breakup on the play, but it still went down as a completion against him.

Sauce Gardner added to injury report, limited with groin injury

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardne
Jul 23, 2025; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

"The Jets know exactly how important Gardner is to their defense, especially given the performance of his position-mate, Brandon Stephens, in Week 1. Stephens was a massive liability, allowing five catches for 60 yards and two touchdowns."

Gardner was one of the most impactful defenders in football in Week 1. He was completely lock down against the Steelers. Although Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdowns, none of them came against the Jets' top cornerback.

With his status in question against the loaded Buffalo Bills offense, the Jets could be in serious trouble. Brandon Stephens was one of the worst defenders in football in Week 1, and he could be forced to take the No. 1 cornerback role against one of the best offenses in football. If Gardner isn't a full participant in the next few days, the Jets could be in some trouble.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

