Jets Lose Andre Cisco, Creating Need For Safety Help Now
The New York Jets got some bad news late Tuesday night.
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Jets safety Andre Cisco is dealing with a pectoral tear that "needs repair."
"Jets safety Andre Cisco has a pectoral tear that needs repair, per source," Fowler said. "Cisco, who signed with New York in free agency, suffered the injury Sunday vs. Cincinnati."
With Cisco set to miss time, the easiest move to make in the immediate aftermath would be to move Tony Adams back into the starting lineup. Cisco and Adams began the season as the team's two starting safeties, but fourth-round rookie Malachi Moore eventually overtook Adams on the depth chart. There are options available on the open market who could help as well, like Justin Simmons.
Safety has been a question for the Jets for a bit. That's why New York went out and signed Cisco this past offseason to a one-year, $8.5 million deal. The 25-year-old started the first eight games of the season for the Jets and had 41 tackles and had a 68.8 percent completion percentage against him (11-for-16).
The Jets need to make a move
Now, that Cisco will miss time, the Jets should go back to the open market to make another move. That’s especially the case right now with the Jets having a bye week. New York has time to make a move and get a guy up to speed. The guy who should be a target for the Jets is Simmons. He hasn't signed with a team yet this season, but started 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season. Simmons logged two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 62 total tackles while holding opposing quarterbacks to a 59.5 completion percentage on 37 targets against him.
Simmons is just 31 years old and was an All-Pro as recently as 2023. From 2019 through 2023, Simmons was an All-Pro four times and earned two Pro Bowl nods.
It's somewhat surprising that a team hasn't given him a chance, but that could be a positive for the Jets. Losing Cisco hurts this defense. Adding a nine-year NFL veteran like Simmons could be the solution.
