New York Jets Announce Re-Signing Of Rookie DT
The New York Jets announced a move for the practice squad on Tuesday.
New York announced that the team is re-signing undrafted rookie defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah to the practice squad after being waived by the team back in August.
"The Jets have signed DT Fatorma Mulbah to the practice squad," Jets team reporter Susanna Weir said. "Mulbah (6-4, 306) originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. The West Virginia product spent the summer with the Green & White, appearing in all 3 preseason games. He was waived by the team in August. Mulbah played in 26 games with the Mountaineers, recording 75 total tackles and 7.5 TFLs. He began his collegiate career at Penn State, where he played in 18 games across 2 seasons."
The Jets are adding some more depth
Mulbah played his college football at Penn State and West Virginia. He appeared in 18 games with Penn State across the 2021 and 2022 seasons and had four total tackles in a limited role. Mulbah had a bigger role at West Virginia in 2023 and 2024, and unsurprisingly more production. He played in 26 games for West Virginia and had 75 tackles, including 1 1/2 sacks.
The timing of the move makes a lot of sense for the Jets. Fellow defensive tackle Jay Tufele is dealing with a knee injury. It's unclear if he will end up missing any time, but now the Jets at least have some more depth with the franchise with upside and who was familiar with the team throughout the summer. There was even a time when it seemed like Mulbah could make the roster.
This is the type of move that really can't hurt. The practice squad is a revolving door. If he can impress over the next few days, great. Maybe New York gives him a shot in a game if Tufele misses time. If the Jets don't need to bring anyone up, then they could always make another move on the practice squad with a minimal price for the franchise. A familiar move with upside ahead of Week 8.
