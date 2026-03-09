Jets Running Out of Free Agent QB Targets after Tua Tagovailoa-Falcons Deal
The New York Jets came into free agency this month with massive holes all over their roster. It didn't take them long to make some big moves.
Early in free agency, the Jets agreed to deals with Demario Davis, David Onyemata, Kingsley Enagbare, and Joseph Ossai. These moves work to completely revamp the defense from the ground up.
But the Jets don't have a quarterback and they've already missed out on two potential options in free agency.
Jets miss out on Malik Willis, Tua Tagovailoa, others in free agency
Earlier in the day on Monday, the Miami Dolphins opted to release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa would go on to agree to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.
"ESPN Sources: Former Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa plans to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X on Monday. "The move now will give the Falcons two left-handed quarterbacks, Tagovailoa and Michael Penix, heading into the 2026 season."
After releasing Tagovailoa, it didn't take the Dolphins long to find the replacement. According to Schefter, they agree to a deal with Green Bay Packers free agent Malik Willis.
"Sources: Packers free-agent QB Malik Willis reached agreement today with the Miami Dolphins," Schefter wrote in a post to Twitter/X earlier in the day on Monday.
Willis and Tagovailoa were both linked to the Jets at times during the offseason, but over the last few days, they've seemingly fallen off as Jets free agent targets.
Still, there are some valuable options on the board for New York.
Who's left for the Jets to go after?
There are players like Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, who are set to be released by their respective teams. Either could work as a quarterback option for the Jets on a contract near the league minimum. Smith has gained a lot of steam recently as the top option for the Jets.
There are also veterans like Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco who could make sense. It could make sense for the Jets to pursue Tyrod Taylor on a new deal as a backup option, too.
Either way, there are enough options on the board for the Jets right now. Still, they need to work to make a move in the coming days, or all the best options will be gone.
