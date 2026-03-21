Jets Should Still Have One Big Move Left

The New York Jets have significantly raised the floor of the franchise so far this offseason.

Adding Geno Smith as the team's starting quarterback was a great move on paper. The Jets gave up a sixth-round pick and got a starting quarterback they have to pay just a few million dollars to and a seventh-round pick as well. You can't beat that value, especially at the quarterback position. Even a tough year for Smith in 2025 was better than what New York had. He threw for 3,025 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 15 games played. Jets quarterbacks combined to throw for 2,378 passing yards in 2025 with 14 touchdown passes and 13 interceptions. Smith immediately improves the room.

Beyond Smith, the Jets have brought in guys like Minkah Fitzpatrick, Demario Davis, Joseph Ossai and Nahshon Wright, among others. The team is trending in the right direction, but still has a big roster hole to fill in the wide receiver room. The Jets need a No. 2 wide receiver desperately. New York has other roster holes, like the pass rush, but New York can fix that with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. That would be way too high for one of the receiver prospects.

The free agent market is starting to dry up. Because of that, the Jets should look to the trade market. There have already been a few major receiver trades this offseason, including DJ Moore and Jaylen Waddle. New York doesn't need to go out and make a move that massive. Simply put, the Jets need a No. 2 receiver. If the Jets want to make another splash, the guy they should target is Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Jets should call the Chargers

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) reacts after making a 60-yard reception against the Houston Texans during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Back in January, ESPN's Bill Barnwell listed Johnston as one of the top receiver trade candidates of the offseason.

"A trade might be the best thing for Johnston, who I think profiles best as a power slot receiver," Barnwell wrote. "With McConkey (and Allen this season) ahead of him for slot snaps, Johnston took only 13 percent of his snaps out of the slot in 2025. He averaged 2.6 yards per route run out of the slot, just about double what he averaged split out wide. A place where he can play in the slot on a regular basis might help unlock some untapped potential, and even if another team picks up his fifth-year option, it would be on the hook for only about $20 million combined over the next two seasons."

Johnston is a 24-year-old former first-round pick with back-to-back seasons with over 700 yards receiving under his belt. That's enough in itself to show why he would fit in New York. Wilson was the Jets' leading receiver in 2025 with 395 yards in seven games played. The Jets clearly need more firepower beyond him. What if he gets hurt in 2026? The passing offense will stall out.

Johnston played in 14 games in 2025 and had 51 receptions for 735 yards and eight touchdowns. All three numbers would've led the Jets by far. This is the type of move the Jets should be making, rather than an AJ Brown-type. Johnston is young and would cost significantly less. New York has added veterans left and right this offseason, but it is still a young roster. Johnston fits the mold and has the upside New York needs to pair with Wilson.