Jets Star Breece Hall Isn't Closing Door On Future In NY
Despite the avalanche of trade rumors out there, the New York Jets decided to stick with star running back Breece Hall at least for the rest of the 2025 season.
It's no secret that there was noise around the 24-year-old in the final hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. It was reported that the Kansas City Chiefs had an offer of a fourth-round pick on the table for Hall, but the Jets wouldn't bite. Hall stayed and on Wednesday, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said again that he didn't want the Jets to move on from Hall.
Hall also spoke to the media and addressed the rumors around him and noted that he didn't request a trade and also opened the door for a return in 2026, if the team will have him.
The Jets arguably made the right call with Breece Hall
"I think there's just been a lot of stuff out, you know, stemming from the summer," Hall said. "Which has been a lot stuff that is true and false. I let that be what it is. It's out there, it is what it is. I'm here, and I'm worried about, you know we're playing Cleveland this week. That's what I'm worried about."
Hall continued when asked if he wants to stay for the 2026 season.
"If they'll have me, yeah," Hall said. "No talks. Like I said, I'm focused on ball on Sundays and letting the rest of it take care of itself."
The 24-year-old is currently scheduled to go to free agency after the season. But, the Jets realistically could afford to bring him back. New York created significant cap space by trading Michael Carter II, Sauce Gardner, and Quinnen Williams away. The Jets could hand Hall pretty much whatever deal they would want after getting that type of money off the books.
On top of this, the Jets have the luxury of franchise tag if they really wanted to keep him but talks on an extension didn't go well.
The rumors were out there. Teams wanted Hall, but, so did the Jets. He is still in New York and there's a chance that continues beyond the 2025 season.
More NFL: Jets' Justin Fields Has 2-Word Response On Week 10 Starting QB