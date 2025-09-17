Jets Worked Out Former $4 million Ravens Cornerback
The New York Jets were active on Tuesday.
New York brought in eight defensive backs for a workout. The Jets did make a move by signing Nik Needham to the practice squad, but there were other players at the workout who at least caught some attention.
Eight-year veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet is arguably the most interesting name of the bunch. He spent the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He landed the largest contract of his career to this point as a member of the Ravens, that's how much they liked him at one point. He signed a two-year, $4 million deal in Baltimore.
The Jets have been busy this week
The Ravens released him back in March and he landed a one-year, $1.33 million deal with the Houston Texans, but was released before the 2025 season started. He got the interest from the Jets on Tuesday. Afterward, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo explained that he's searching for the right fit and opportunity right now and that a deal isn't imminent.
"The today worked out veteran CB Arthur Maulet, who was with the team 2019-20. No immediate signing for Maulet, who’s had offers and inquiries and is searching for the right fit and opportunity," Garafolo said.
Jets fans might remember Maulet. He played for the franchise back in 2019 and 2020. He appeared in 23 games overall with the Jets, including 11 starts. He had two interceptions and 67 total tackles in New York and has made stops since with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ravens, and then the Texans during the summer.
The Jets are preparing for a Week 3 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Over the next few days, keep an eye on the waiver wire to see if New York makes another move. The Jets' secondary hasn't met expectations so far this season, so it's not shocking that the Jets were looking around this week. We've already seen plenty of moves across the NFL this week and we still have a few more days to go before New York takes the field.
