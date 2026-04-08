NFL Draft Buzz: Why Arvell Reese, Jordyn Tyson Are Jets Dream Picks in Round 1

The New York Jets have the perfect opportunity to make a huge move in the 2026 NFL Draft. After opting for a rebuild by trading Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner, the Jets have multiple first-rounders in this draft and the next draft.

As a result, it's crucial that the Jets hit the jackpot with their first-round selections this offseason.

CBS Sports' Garrett Podell recently put together a mock draft for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick, Podell joined a long list of draft analysts who projected New York would select Ohio State edge rusher Arvell Reese.

Why Arvell Reese is the best choice at pick No. 2

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese hits the sled during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jets did a great job patching up their defense after their 2025 unit became the first in NFL history to not record an interception," Podell wrote. "Now, all they need is another dynamic edge rusher to pair with Will McDonald IV. Arvell Reese comes with the highest ceiling of all the edge rushers in this draft, and the rebuilding Jets happily add that potential with the second overall pick."

Reese is the perfect pick for the Jets.

He's the high-potential edge rusher the Jets can commit to for their rebuild. They don't need a star edge rusher to help them contend right away. They need somebody who will help them contend in 2027 and beyond. Reese is the perfect option, considering he's still learning as an edge rusher.

He's a versatile defender with the physical traits to win against offensive tackles while also being able to run down offensive playmakers in the open field. He can play off-ball if the Jets want to move him around. He can put his hand in the ground and rush the passer.

With the No. 16 pick, Podell predicted the Jets would land wide receiver prospect Jordyn Tyson to bolster their offense.

Why Jordyn Tyson is the best choice at pick No. 16

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Jordyn Tyson is arguably the most explosive receiver in this draft," Podell wrote. "No one in the Big 12 has more catches than his 136 the last two years, and he regularly transforms routine catches into big plays after the catch. The concern is a nagging hamstring injury that is scaring away some teams picking higher. New York doesn't have the same pressure as they are just in Year 2 of their rebuild."

Tyson is the dream selection at pick No. 16 for the Jets, too, which would make this first round draft haul the dream scenario for New York.

Tyson has fought through some injury troubles, but the talent and potential are still there. He's one of the more versatile weapons in the draft class with the potential to be the best pass catcher in the draft if he can stay healthy.

Adding him next to Garrett Wilson would take the Jets offense to another level. It would make Geno Smith's job much easier. It would also make the life of the next franchise quarterback much easier.