NFL Draft Expert Predicts Jets Land Star Edge Rusher, Talented WR in Round 1

The New York Jets are one of the worst teams in the league right now, but they've made a lot of moves to build out their roster ahead of training camp and the coming season.

The Jets have four selections in the first 44 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft. They have the No. 2 pick and the No. 16 pick in the first round. Both of these selections should be used to add impact starters to their roster this season.

ESPN's Peter Schrager recently put together his first mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the draft, Schrager projected the Jets would land Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey to bolster their defensive line this season.

David Bailey would be a good selection in Round 1

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech defensive lineman David Bailey (DL31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"This will likely be either Bailey or Ohio State's Arvell Reese-- New York was 31st in sacks last season with 26 -- but I have to think Bailey is the guy for the Jets," Schrager wrote. "He is a polished pass rusher with proven production, tying for the FBS lead in sacks (14.5) in 2025. He can be a Day 1 disrupter off the edge."

Bailey is one of the more polished players in the draft class. He recorded 14 1/2 sacks and 19 1/2 tackles for loss last season en route to All-American honors.

Bailey would be the perfect edge rusher to add to the Jets' defensive line after trading Jermaine Johnson. He would instantly slot into the starting lineup in New York.

Following this selection, Schrager projected the Jets would select Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at pick No. 16 to bolster their wide receiver room.

Omar Cooper Jr. is an intriguing WR target for the Jets

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs down the sideline past Miami (FL) Hurricanes defenders Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Every GM I speak to seems to love Cooper. He's fearless and tough as nails -- and he produces, with 937 yards and 13 touchdowns last season," Schrager wrote. "The comp I've heard is Deebo Samuel, and I don't think that's too wild to consider. The Jets are all about creating strong culture right now and building with guys who want it more than the ones lining up against them. That's Cooper. He'd be a great complement to Garrett Wilson."

The Jets need to add a wide receiver behind Garrett Wilson on offense. They'd likely prefer to have Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson, but with both of those players off the board by pick No. 16 in this mock draft, the Jets would need to pivot.

Cooper could be seen as the best wide receiver on the board in this scenario. He was a touchdown machine for the Indiana Hoosiers last season. While the Jets would likely prefer to land Cooper at pick No. 33, he could be worth a selection at pick No. 16.