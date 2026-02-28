NFL Mock Draft: Jets Land Star WR In Round 1 to Bolster Offense

The New York Jets have a lot of holes to fill on their roster, but they should be in the perfect position to make a slew of upgrades this offseason.

They have as much cap space as practically any team in the league with the potential to add even more with a few cuts and contract restructures. This allows them the freedom to aggressive go after free agents and trades for big contracts. Speaking of trades, the Jets have as much draft capital over the next two seasons as anybody, too. They could package some of their picks together to land a star or two to add to the roster.

But they're likely going to use most of their draft capital on prospects. They have two first round picks this season as well as three first rounders next year. They also have two selections in the second round this year, which includes the first pick in Round 2.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News recently put together a mock draft for the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 16 pick in the first round, Iyer predicted the Jets would select USC wide receiver Makai Lemon to bolster the offense. This would come after Iyer projected the Jets to select Rueben Bain Jr. at pick No. 2.

Makai Lemon is the perfect NFL draft target at pick No. 16

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The Jets need to get Garrett Wilson some receiving help for their presumed new franchise QB," Iyer wrote. "Lemon would be a great complement with his route-running and big-play ability in the open field after the catch."

Lemon would complement Garrett Wilson perfectly in the Jets offense. The versatile USC wide receiver is similar to Wilson in a few ways, which would be an interesting pairing in New York. Both star wide receivers could play on the boundary and in the slot.

Lemon has the big play ability after the catch, just like Wilson, which is going to be a crucial trait for New York wide receivers, considering how questionable the quarterback situation is for the Jets.

Adding a wide receiver is one of the top priorities of the offseason. Adding Lemon would plug that hole in a big way.