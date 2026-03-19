NFL Mock Trade: Jets Land Dolphins Star LB After Jaylen Waddle Deal

The New York Jets came into the offseason with one of the worst rosters in football. They needed to upgrade their roster across the board, but it didn't seem like they had any clear direction.

Still, they had all the assets they could possibly ask for to kick this rebuild off in the best way possible. They had as much money to spend as any team in free agency. They also have two first round picks, two second round picks, and multiple top draft picks next year.

In free agency, the Jets added a slew of stars including linebacker Demario Davis, cornerback Nahshon Wright, and edge rusher Joseph Ossai. All three, as well as trade additions T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick, are expected to step into impact roles for the Jets.

Jets need to add a star linebacker to their defense

Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) recovers a fumble against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

But they still need to add more. In fact, the Jets need another star linebacker to pair next to Davis.

Following the Dolphins decision to trade Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, the Jets should take their shot on acquiring linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Brooks would fit their defense perfectly and he likely wouldn't be tough to acquire, considering he's entering the final year of his contract.

Here's a mock trade that would send Brooks to the Jets:

Brooks is coming off a huge year with the Dolphins. He was a first-team All-Pro last season and sported one of the top PFF grades at the linebacker position. He emerged as a leader on the Dolphins defense and he would be the perfect off ball linebacker to pair next to the veteran Davis. The Jets would need to sign him to a contract extension for this deal to be worthwhile, but they have the money to do so.

What would this mean for Jamien Sherwood?

New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) shouts a call to his teammates during an NFL Week 10 game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Jets pulled off a trade like this, it likely means Jamien Sherwood's time in New York would be over.

There have already been rumblings that New York would look to trade him, though he's a solid linebacker signed for two more seasons. Either way, it doesn't seem like he's going to be around for the team's next playoff push, so a deal could make sense.

Adding Brooks would improve the position while netting a draft pick return for Sherwood, too. It would be the best of both worlds for the Jets.