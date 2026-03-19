NFL Mock Trade: Jets Land Dolphins Star LB After Jaylen Waddle Deal
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The New York Jets came into the offseason with one of the worst rosters in football. They needed to upgrade their roster across the board, but it didn't seem like they had any clear direction.
Still, they had all the assets they could possibly ask for to kick this rebuild off in the best way possible. They had as much money to spend as any team in free agency. They also have two first round picks, two second round picks, and multiple top draft picks next year.
In free agency, the Jets added a slew of stars including linebacker Demario Davis, cornerback Nahshon Wright, and edge rusher Joseph Ossai. All three, as well as trade additions T'Vondre Sweat and Minkah Fitzpatrick, are expected to step into impact roles for the Jets.
Jets need to add a star linebacker to their defense
But they still need to add more. In fact, the Jets need another star linebacker to pair next to Davis.
Following the Dolphins decision to trade Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, the Jets should take their shot on acquiring linebacker Jordyn Brooks. Brooks would fit their defense perfectly and he likely wouldn't be tough to acquire, considering he's entering the final year of his contract.
Here's a mock trade that would send Brooks to the Jets:
Brooks is coming off a huge year with the Dolphins. He was a first-team All-Pro last season and sported one of the top PFF grades at the linebacker position. He emerged as a leader on the Dolphins defense and he would be the perfect off ball linebacker to pair next to the veteran Davis. The Jets would need to sign him to a contract extension for this deal to be worthwhile, but they have the money to do so.
What would this mean for Jamien Sherwood?
If the Jets pulled off a trade like this, it likely means Jamien Sherwood's time in New York would be over.
There have already been rumblings that New York would look to trade him, though he's a solid linebacker signed for two more seasons. Either way, it doesn't seem like he's going to be around for the team's next playoff push, so a deal could make sense.
Adding Brooks would improve the position while netting a draft pick return for Sherwood, too. It would be the best of both worlds for the Jets.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com