NFL Mock Trade: Jets Make Blockbuster, Swing Draft Day Deal With Chargers

The New York Jets have plenty of draft capital to build out their roster this offseason. They've already made a few big moves in the right direction by adding on the trade block and in free agency. The Jets' defense specifically looks much better right now than it did at any point last season.

With the No. 2 pick and the No. 16 pick in the NFL draft, the Jets have the chance to add two more stars. They could also explore the idea of trading up or down in the draft if they see fit on draft day.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell recently put together a mock trade that would send the No. 16 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for pick No. 22, pick No. 86, and a 2027 third-round pick heading back to the Jets. This is quite a haul to move down six slots in the first round.

Jets would benefit from a trade down in the NFL draft

Jul 21, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Chargers helmet with Guardian helmet cap of running back Alohi Gilman (32) at training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"He's just stuck behind a few teams that could all be looking at edge help, including the Lions at No. 17 and the Cowboys at No. 20," Barnwell wrote. "Getting up past the Ravens and Bucs would be ideal, but if someone such as Keldric Faulk (Auburn) or Mesidor is still on the board at No. 16, moving up in a swap with the Jets would be one way to lock in a player who projects as a long-term starter at a position of need for the Chargers. The Jets would pick up two Day 2 selections, including one in the 2027 draft."

This move would allow the Chargers to jump up and land an edge rusher that they like. This deal would give the Jets two additional third round picks, which would be huge toward continuing their rebuild.

The Jets aren't one or two pieces away from a Super Bowl. This is going to be a long rebuild, so committing to these draft picks seems like the right way to go. Plus, the Jets should have some solid wide receiver options at pick No. 22, too.

Jets would still have wide receiver options at pick No. 22

Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) chases after Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) as he rushes the ball Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jets are likely looking at Makai Lemon and Jordyn Tyson at pick No. 16. Adding one of these wide receivers to their roster would be a huge step in the right direction. But if they trade down, they could still find a good wide receiver to add to their roster.

The Jets have been closely connected to Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. recently. He would fit well at pick No. 22 for the Jets. Denzel Boston is another option who should be on the board.

At the end of the day, the Jets should have plenty of options at wide receiver if they make a trade-down move like this. Adding the additional third round picks would be huge for the future, too.