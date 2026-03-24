The 5 Best Fits for Jets Before 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Jets have been one of the most aggressive teams in football in free agency so far this offseason and yet the franchise still has the fifth-most salary cap space in the league.

New York currently is projected to have just over $39 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. We're officially under one month away from the 2026 National Football League Draft and the Jets are going to have plenty of opportunities to bolster the roster, including four picks in the first two rounds.

Right now, the Jets' biggest roster holes are a No. 2 receiver, multiple pass rushers, backup quarterback and potentially another pass-catching tight end.

Here are five players that would fit with New York ahead of the NFL Draft.

Deebo Samuel — Most Recent Team: Washington Commanders

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Samuel would be a clear-cut No. 2 receiver behind Garrett Wilson. Right now, the Jets' offense already looks better on paper with Geno Smith in the mix under center as the team's starting quarterback. If the Jets paired Wilson with Samuel, that would be a legit duo at the top of the receiver room with Adonai Mitchell as another outside threat. Smith isn't the long-term answer as the team's quarterback. If the Jets could sign Samuel on a multi-year deal, that would also help whoever the next quarterback is for New York.

Joey Bosa — Most Recent Team: Buffalo Bills

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Bosa is a five-time Pro Bowler with 77 sacks in 122 games played. At this stage in his career, Bosa may be looking for a contender. New York may not fit that description. Regardless, he'd give the Jets a star-level pass rusher off the edge.

David Njoku — Most Recent Team: Cleveland Browns

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Mason Taylor is the Jets' No. 1 tight end and Jeremy Ruckert currently is the No. 2 tight end. If the Jets could bring in a guy like Njoku, he would add another pass-catching threat to the offense. Taylor is the No. 1 and should be treated like it in the offense. But if the Jets also could line up Njoku alongside him, that would be an upgrade.

Tyrod Taylor — Most Recent Team: New York Jets

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Tyrod Taylor (2) reacts after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Taylor is a familiar option for New York and arguably would be the best backup option at this point in the offseason with other options flying off the board, like Carson Wentz. Taylor would help to stabilize the room behind Smith without having to break the bank for a backup.

Brandin Cooks — Most Recent Team: Buffalo Bills

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) makes a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the Jets are looking to boost the receiver room with a short-term option, Cooks would fit that description. He's been a capable big-play weapon throughout his career. Wilson and Cooks together would certainly make for some firepower in the receiver room.