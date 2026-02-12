Tom Brady Takes Cheap Shot at Jets in New 49ers Documentary

Tom Brady has kept himself busy since retiring from the NFL in 2022. He gets together with his good friend Kevin Burkhardt once a week to talk about football. He invested some of his savings in a fixer-upper Las Vegas-based franchise. And, apparently, he still has the cardio to keep up with people half his age.

But despite the full plate, Brady always seems to have time to take entirely unnecessary swipes at the New York Jets. The former sixth-round draft pick hit the Jets with yet another cheap shot in his "Rise of the 49ers" documentary.

Brady produced and hosted the four-part series exploring San Francisco’s NFL dynasty in the 1980s. And the Bay Area native wasted no time, dragging the Jets within the first two minutes of Episode 1.

In a scene with Jerry Rice, Brady emphasizes the 49ers’ influence on his career by telling the GOAT, “I don’t think I could've been what I was if I grew up rooting for the Jets."

Tom Brady is only happy when he’s making Jets fans sad

Oct 21, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) pre game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Obviously it’s great to see more of Brady. He felt a bit underexposed lately. And Niners fans will particularly appreciate how he was able to put himself at the center of his favorite childhood team. But was the jab at the Jets really necessary?

The seven-time Super Bowl champ tormented New York during his two-decade run with the Patriots. He even managed to get a win against the Jets after joining Tampa Bay in 2020 Brady compiled a dominant 30-7 record against New York over his 23-year career. But that’s not enough for him. It’s never enough. It seems Tom Brady is only happy when he’s making Jets fans suffer.

Even during the unveiling of Brady’s statue at Gillette Stadium last summer his thoughts turned to the Jets. The Patriots had just revealed a 12-foot bronze statue of Brady to commemorate his remarkable career. And he turned his speech into a dig at New York’s expense.

"In the end this statue isn't just for Pats fans. It will also give all the Jets fans something to throw their beers at as they leave the stadium every year, probably in the second quarter, maybe the third."

The Jets aren’t catching strays from Brady. He’s taking aim and smiling while he pulls the trigger. It’s sad really. And if it wasn’t for the five Super Bowl MVPs, $375 million Fox contract, part ownership of an NFL franchise and sweet dance moves, Jets fans would feel sorry for Tom Brady.

