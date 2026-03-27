What Jets Should Learn From Recent No. 2 Pick Blockbuster

Over the last few weeks, there has been endless prospect talk around the New York Jets, and every other team in the league, for that matter.

For New York, most of the chatter has had to do with the No. 2 pick. Who are the Jets going to take? There are two names out there that have popped up more than anyone else. If you have been following along with the Jets over the last few weeks, you've likely seen them before: linebacker Arvell Reese of Ohio State and edge rusher David Bailey of Texas Tech. We have dived into both prospects endlessly. Both would be good pickups, but in different ways. If the Jets want a do-it-all linebacker who can move around the defense, Reese is the guy. If the Jets want someone to simply disrupt opposing quarterbacks every play, that is Bailey.

The Jets really wouldn't go wrong with either. Their pass rush needs a significant boost and either would provide that. But what about a third option if New York isn't fully sold on either? The idea of trading the No. 2 pick away hasn't been discussed as much. As we inch closer to the draft, it wouldn't be shocking if speculation started to pick up on that front. But what could a trade actually look like if New York wanted to go in that direction? Let's use the 2025 NFL Draft as a basis.

The Jets have options to consider

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms on a trade centered around the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft that would go on to be Travis Hunter. The Browns traded the No. 2 pick to Jacksonville on draft day in a massive package. The Jaguars received the No. 2 overall pick, a 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 104), and 2025 sixth-round pick (No. 200).

The Browns received the No. 5 overall pick, 2025 second-round pick (No. 36), 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 126), and a 2026 first-round pick. That's a massive haul for the Browns. For some reason, CBS Sports graded the Browns' return as a "C" at the time. That's just wrong. The Browns moved back three places and while there were other picks involved, Cleveland landed a second-round pick and a future first-round pick.

If the Jets are open to trading the No. 2 pick, this is the exact type of haul they should be targeting. If they could find a team a few picks back and land their pick and at least a 2027 first-round pick, that would be great. Throw in a 2026 second-rounder and it would be phenomenal.

So, the two options right now for the Jets in the draft appear to be Reese and Bailey. But they should at least look around and see if a team is in love with a prospect, like the Jaguars clearly were with Hunter, and try to add a little more draft ammo.