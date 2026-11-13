Jets Tease Much-Needed Offensive Shift Ahead of Week 10 Bills Showdown

There's an unfortunate stigma surrounding Aaron Glenn as the Jets' head coach. One that follows many defensive-minded coaches.

His Jets are too conservative.

Glenn's in-game decision is highlighted most by his willingness not to be as aggressive as his bravado may suggest. Whether it's kicking field goals at the goal line instead of going for touchdowns, or failing to attack downfield as part of an offensive game plan, the Jets have consistently found themselves in close games with a coach trying hard not to lose.

Perhaps that is just another reason why the Jets are 2-7 on the year.

But heading into another AFC East clash—this one against the Bills on Sunday—the Jets may be shifting their philosophy. They need to if they want any shot at beating their arch-rivals.

Jets must have all-gas, no-brakes approach vs. Bills in Week 10

For a coach who worked under Lions leader Dan Campbell, it's a bit surprising that Glenn has been as conservative as he's been as a head coach. He ranks near the bottom of the league when it comes to opting against analytics in "coin flip" situations.

But that could be changing on Sunday. It will have to when they take on Josh Allen and the Bills.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, offensive coordinator Frank Reich explained that the team knows they'll need to be more aggressive, especially on fourth down, if they hope to keep pace with Buffalo's high-powered offense.

"I think it affects some of the fourth down decisions. You have to play the game within the game. You're going up against a team that is a high-scoring team, then sure, the charts change as far as how aggressive you should be on fourth down." Frank Reich on the Bills in Week 10

Buffalo's offense is first in the league in points scored and first in the league in total yards. Head coach Joe Brady's infusion has turned Buffalo into an even bigger Super Bowl threat than before.

But with Buffalo's strength also comes a weakness. Their defense, especially their secondary, ranks 29th against the pass. Part of that could be based on the team having such large leads that they force opponents to throw the ball, but the numbers are clear:

Gang Green knows what must be done

New York must stretch the ball downfield in order to keep pace with its rival's offense.

That's the other philosophical change the team must make. It's not just about going for it on fourth down every time they are close, but it's also about pushing the ball downfield and challenging Buffalo's corners on the outside.

The Jets have the weapons to do so. Garrett Wilson, the Jets' leading receiver, is expected to return from a concussion last week. Omar Cooper Jr. and Adonai Mitchell are also quality weapons for the team to use.

Omar Cooper Jr. is the first rookie this season to win Rookie of the Week twice 🔥 @Pepsi pic.twitter.com/vDwuVTrd1k — NFL (@NFL) October 29, 2026

There can be no excuse for the Jets offense not to show up on Sunday. And if the team is going to keep pace, they'll need one of their best games from a coaching and production standpoint.

It's time to get aggressive.

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