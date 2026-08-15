Jets Have One Clear Chopping Block Candidate After Preseason-Opening Loss

Following months of preparation through offseason team activities, minicamp and training camp, the Jets finally kicked off their preseason slate against the Buccaneers on Friday night. Despite getting out to an early 10-0 lead, the Jets ultimately fell, 24-16, and picked back up where they left off last season.

While a sore ankle from practice prevented quarterback Geno Smith from joining the rest of the starters on the field for parts of Friday’s game, it was a prime opportunity for everyone who played to showcase what they have to offer to the Jets for the 2026 season.

One of the biggest losers to emerge from the preseason-opening loss was wide receiver Arian Smith, who dropped what would’ve been a completion and a potential first down and instead contributed to one of two Jets interceptions in the game.

Arian Smith left much to be desired during Friday's preseason loss to the Buccaneers. Now, the second-year Jets wideout's future is murky at best. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

That was not a good look for the second-year wideout, who made five starts in 16 games during his rookie season and only registered seven receptions (16 targets) for 52 yards. Combine that with the addition of first-round draft pick Omar Cooper Jr. on a stacked WR unit and it was already apparent that Smith would need to ensure that he did not get lost in the shuffle.

Arian Smith’s Jets future in doubt after preseason opener

While Smith flashed his potential as a punt coverage gunner last season, he has put himself on thin ice already after struggling against the Buccaneers. That was especially evident when the ball bounced out of Smith’s hands and into Buccaneers safety Rashad Wisdom for an interception.

On a depth chart that lists Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Cooper as the projected starters, not to mention the emergence of Isaiah Williams as the potential WR4 and even veteran Tim Patrick, that leaves Smith fighting for his Jets life against players like Cam Camper, Jamaal Pritchett and Quincy Skinner Jr., who each came down with multiple catches in the preseason opener.

Smith clearly impressed the coaching staff with his 4.36-second 40-yard dash, and they drafted the Georgia product in the fourth round as a result. After all, he closed out his collegiate career with 48 receptions for 817 receiving yards in his senior season and an impressive average of 19.9 yards per reception for his career, but those route-running skills have not translated to the NFL and have created some obstacles for Smith to overcome.

Smith made three tackles in 54 special teams snaps last season, but he was primarily drafted to be a playmaker at WR and has not exactly lived up to expectations yet. He has not been nearly as consistent as he needs to be to stand out on a loaded unit, and he does not have a good history of hanging on to the ball with 10 drops during his final season at Georgia.

That seemed to carry over to the preseason opener and served as a reminder of why Smith was already on thin ice even before the start of organized team activities s. Not only have Smith’s struggles forced him to take a backseat in the WR room, but Williams has turned heads and become the “heartbeat” of an offense that has a lot of talented wideouts.

The hope was that Smith would run away with the WR4 job and compete for some reasonable playing time throughout the season. Instead, Williams has made life harder on him and has completely altered what was expected going into the offseason. Williams was one of the better return specialists in the league, but he only had two career receptions (three targets) for six yards before he arrived in Gotham and was not viewed as an immediate threat.

Not only has Arian Smith been doing himself no favors, but Isaiah Williams has also become an obstacle for him on the Jets' WR depth chart. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After the loss to the Buccaneers, Smith cannot be feeling too comfortable as the 2026 regular season rapidly approaches. On a night that he could have taken advantage of his snaps and left an impact on the field, Smith did the complete opposite and did not look like a player whose roster spot is safe.

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