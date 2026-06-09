New Jets Signing Already an Easy Cut Candidate As OTAs Roll On

As the New York Jets approach the end of offseason team activities (OTAs) and prepare for the start of mandatory minicamp on June 16, some players are beginning to stand out more than others as they try to make a case for a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Jets signed veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick to a one-year deal last month to add some experience to a young and talented group of wideouts.

With that said, the emergence of Isaiah Williams and Jamaal Pritchett in OTAs, along with the overall talent of the WR room, has put Patrick's status in the air as he looks to carve out a role on this roster.

According to Jets on SI's Nick Faria, who has been at Jets OTAs, Pritchett and Williams "made plenty of plays downfield throughout the day," while Williams "found himself wide open numerous times" and "is going to have a role on this team this year, outside of just being a returner."

Tim Patrick's future in New York could be in doubt after latest OTA developments

For starters, the 32-year-old Patrick is entering his ninth NFL season and brings a ton of valuable experience that could benefit an unproven Jets team. Patrick was far from his best last season with just 15 catches for 187 yards and three TDs in Jacksonville. That was nowhere near his consecutive 700-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021 before ACL and Achilles injuries forced him to miss the entirety of the 2022 and 2023 campaigns.

At the same time, he has personal connections with head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey, while 66.7% of his catches last season resulted in a first down. While that may bode well for him in the end, it is fair to question what his outlook will be with so many other players standing out so far.

Williams is primarily known as a return specialist, but he continues to stand out in the receiving room after posting 193 yards and 7.4 yards per reception last season.

As we previously mentioned, Williams has been one of the biggest surprises at OTAs, with Faria noting that his "speed allows him the ability to get open at a high clip regardless of who is throwing him the ball."

Williams seems to be a lock to make the 53-man roster, while Adonai Mitchell has his presence felt at OTAs and is expected to be paired alongside the team's top target, Garrett Wilson, and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. Although Arian Smith entered Jets OTAs on thin ice, he also seems like a lock to make the team when you consider what he has done as a gunner.

Not including Patrick, that gives the Jets at least six WRs when you throw in the impressive plays that Pritchett made in OTAs to vault himself into contention for a spot. That does not even include the UDFA class of Caullin Lacy, DT Sheffield, and Malik McClain, as well as recent signees Gee Scott Jr. and Jalen Walthall.

As of now, it's likely the Jets will go with six WRs, so that is not the most encouraging sign for Patrick.

According to Pro Football Focus, Patrick has played 519 of his 1,891 career receiving snaps in the slot, including a career-high 41.1% of his snaps in the slot with the Jaguars last season. That could prove helpful with all the talent surrounding him in the WR room and the questions following him as others impress at OTAs.

The experience that Patrick brings is undeniable, but when you factor in the plays other guys have made at OTAs and Smith's current outlook as a gunner, there may not be any spots left on the depth chart for Patrick.