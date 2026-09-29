Isaiah Williams Keeps Giving Jets More Reasons to Turn the Page Sooner Than Later 

Different week, same story. The Jets dropped another winnable game on Sunday, and now it's time to learn from those lessons and move forward.

Few things went Gang Green’s way in Week 3. One of them was their passing game. Quarterback Geno Smith picked apart the Lions’ secondary, completing 31 of his 37 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns.

With third-year receiver Adonai Mitchel sidelined with a finger injury, the team was banking on Isaiah Williams to step up in his absence, especially after his inefficient performance against the Packers last week.

The tight ends were heavily involved against the Lions, combining for 13 receptions, 164 yards, and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the wide receivers outside of Garrett Wilson didn’t contribute much, with the rest of the group accounting for two catches for 24 yards. Unfortunately, Williams was part of the underwhelming unit, logging just one reception (two targets) for 21 yards across 46 passing snaps.

Isaiah Williams didn't come close to delivering the impact Jets fans wanted in Week 3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The former undrafted free agent has been disappointing from an offensive perspective. Williams entered the season expected to be a bigger factor on offense after an impressive offseason. Yet, he’s registered just eight receptions for 62 yards through three games. His 56.7 receiving grade on Pro Football Focus is also a personal-worst mark.

Williams has even regressed as a punt returner despite being among the league's best last year, returning five punts for just 34 yards and muffing two of them against the Packers. He went from finishing 2025 with a 92.4 PFF punt return grade to 27.8 this season.

He simply doesn’t have the same confidence as a returner or receiver as he once had. That's a big problem, as he plays out the final year of his current contract before hitting restricted free agency in March.

While it’s still early to write off Williams, the Jets have a real reason to be concerned with his play and consider turning to someone else.

Jets must consider using Isaiah Williams's snaps elsewhere if struggles persist

The Jets' current WR situation behind Wilson isn't ideal, but they have options to help with their Williams-shaped concerns.

Due to the injuries to Omar Cooper Jr. and Mitchell, the Jets elevated receivers Malik McClain, Jamaal Pritchett and Sterling Shepard from the practice squad to the active roster against the Lions. While McClain was relatively quiet, Pritchett and Shepard made some notable plays that warrant consideration for a larger role.

Pritchett—in his NFL debut—exclusively played on special teams as a kick returner, taking a kick for 27 yards. It wasn’t a flashy return, but he offers valuable experience as a punt returner. During his three years at South Alabama, Pritchett returned 18 punts for 245 yards and a touchdown. He’s an intriguing option to consider if New York wants to cut Williams’s duties.

Shepard, meanwhile, is a solid and experienced receiving option. The 11-year veteran, who has 118 games under his belt, finished with one catch for three yards, but made a critical two-point conversion (h/t NFL) to tie the game at 24 late in the fourth quarter.

Although he’s 33 years old and has a lengthy injury history, Shepard can serve as a reliable fill-in option until Cooper comes back.

The Jets could also turn to running back Isaiah Davis on kickoffs, as he also has valuable experience and playmaking ability. Across three seasons, Davis has returned 20 kickoffs for 555 yards, averaging 27.8 yards per attempt. He hasn't recorded a return yet this season, but Williams's struggles could change that.

With Williams struggling in the return game and as a receiver, New York should strongly consider giving Davis and Pritchett more return opportunities while giving Shepard a larger role on offense

Even though Williams should be given a chance to redeem himself, the Jets can’t afford to wait forever. If his issues continue over the next few games, the coaching staff shouldn’t hesitate to look elsewhere for production.

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