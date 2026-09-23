One Play Could Shift D'Angelo Ponds' Role for Jets in Week 3

The NFL can be a cruel world sometimes. A player could be performing well, but one mistake sends him on a one-way ticket straight to the bench.

That could be the future of New York Jets nickel cornerback Jarvis Brownlee, especially with second-round rookie D'Angelo Ponds waiting in the wings. Through the first two weeks of the season, Brownlee has been a revelation. Pro Football Focus has graded him at No. 6 among 96 qualifying corners.

But one mistake made in the Jets' loss to Green Bay could put Brownlee in the doghouse, for better or worse.

Brownlee's mistake opens door for Ponds

During Green Bay's lone possession in overtime, Brownlee was called for a late-hit out of bounds. Had he not pushed out Chris Brooks, Green Bay would have had a first down at the Jets 37-yard line. Instead, the penalty moved the Packers to the Jets 22-yard line and in position to win the game.

After the contest, it was clear that head coach Aaron Glenn was not thrilled with Brownlee's penalty, especially as it was the team's 13th total penalty of the afternoon.

"It just can’t happen," Glenn said. "We can’t let our emotions get the best of us in a situation like that. That was one of the decisions that we didn’t make the right decision right there."

It would be foolish for the Jets to sit Brownlee after one mistake against Green Bay compared to two full games of excellent coverage in the slot. But the Jets could use it as a way to get Ponds on the field, while also preaching the "accountability over mistakes" push that fans want to see.

Ponds was a healthy scratch during Sunday's contest. While New York believed giving him another week to gear up for the speed of the NFL was part of the reason for the decision, there was simply no spot for him to see the field either.

This was always the tough part of New York's roster decisions when they opted to draft Ponds in the second round of April's selection process. The Indiana prospect was coming off an excellent final season for the National Champions. The longer he gets to practice, the more prepared he'll be for when he finally hits an NFL field.

The Jets could force that decision to happen as well. Brownlee may be highly rated across the league, but if he makes mental mistakes as he did on Sunday, and Glenn is as open as he was with his criticism, then the path forward for Ponds may be clear.

And give him a chance to see the field a lot more than even he could have expected.

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