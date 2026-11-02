Potential Isaiah Williams Trade Destination Makes Too Much Sense for Jets to Ignore

The walls are closing in on the Jets after Sunday's loss to the Raiders cemented Gang Green's second three-game losing streak of the season. Beginning Week 9 with a 2-6 record all but guarantees the Jets will be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov. 10, making it interesting to see who general manager Darren Mougey will be open to moving.

Third-year wide receiver Isaiah Williams is among the players who could be moved in the coming days. Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and Omar Cooper Jr. have solidified themselves as the three best wideouts in New York's offense, making Williams expendable—especially as he's scheduled to become a restricted free agent in March.

Based on his usage this season, the Jets may not see Williams having much of a future (or present) left in Gotham. If they attempt to trade him and recoup the best return before the trade deadline, one potential destination stands out as the best first-call option for Mougey & Co.

Jets should call Steelers about a potential Isaiah Williams trade

On Friday, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Steelers are among the buyers who've "asked around on receivers" leading up to the trade deadline. That might be even truer after Pittsburgh's WR room left much to be desired in Sunday's 27-6 win over Cleveland.

Even though it was a 21-point victory, the Steelers' wideouts didn't make much impact. Only three of their WRs recorded a reception, with none surpassing the 30-yard mark. It's crystal clear that DK Metcalf isn't the WR1 he once was, and with Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson still on Pittsburgh's injured reserve, New York would be foolish not to at least do some due diligence.

A quiet start to the 2026 season (12 catches for 169 receiving yards and two touchdowns) has Williams needing a change of scenery. He won't instantly become the next Hines Ward for the Steelers, but he's a solid enough hand to keep things afloat in the Steel City. Williams's 73-yard performance against the Bears in Week 4 showed he can have the occasional big game, and his 18-yard touchdown against the Raiders on Sunday might have done enough to boost his value at the right time.

Geno Smith hits Isaiah Williams and the Jets take the lead



LVvsNYJ on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/TDgw4CC6Fb — NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026

Williams is also familiar with the AFC North after spending time there with the Bengals in 2024 and 2025, which could further interest the Steelers. He faced Pittsburgh twice, including giving a glimpse of what he could do when he returned four kicks for 133 yards—his second-most in a game—in Week 18 of the 2024 season.

As for how a deal with the Steelers would benefit the Jets, look no further than the Black and Yellow's draft pick stockpile. According to Spotrac, the Steelers have nine selections in each of the next two NFL Drafts, so they might have an easier time walking away from that capital if the Jets can help with one of their most pressing issues.

Round Steelers' picks in 2027 Steelers' picks in 2028 1 PIT PIT 2 PIT PIT, DAL 3 PIT, DAL PIT 4 N/A PIT 5 DAL PIT 6 PIT, DAL PIT, GB 7 PIT, MIA PIT

Even if it's just a pair of 2027 seventh-rounders, two picks would be better than one. That's even truer if the Jets aren't going to re-sign Williams this offseason.

The Steelers (or any team) acquiring Williams would take on a cap hit of $986,928, according to Spotrac, which isn't bad for someone who can occasionally put up a 70-yard game. His special teams contributions also add to why it's more than fair value. Williams has returned 12 punts for 127 yards and 13 kicks for 343 yards this season, one year after being one of the NFL's best returners.

With just over a week before the trade deadline, the Jets need to stop waiting. The Steelers will address their WR needs one way or another, so it may as well be Gang Green who benefits from a potential deal.

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