Will McDonald IV's Uncertain Future Has Jets at a Crossroads as Trade Deadline Looms

In the NFL, nothing is guaranteed, and for the New York Jets, the future of Will McDonald IV is becoming increasingly uncertain.

The Jets and McDonald are approaching a crossroads, with the organization facing an important decision about whether the pass rusher will remain part of their long-term plans.

The Jets are currently sitting at 2-5. Their playoff hopes are slowly vanishing after a loss to their AFC East rival, the Miami Dolphins. As the season progresses, the team is evaluating its roster and identifying future cornerstones. With the possibility of McDonald being the odd man out.

Will McDonald IV's murky future in New York

With the trade deadline approaching, McDonald could be an intriguing trade candidate for general manager Darren Mougey and the Jets if the team decides against pursuing a long-term extension.

The Jets currently hold multiple first-round picks following trades with the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys. New York could look to accumulate even more draft capital as the organization continues to assess its future.McDonald could potentially net the Jets more assets in a potential trade.

McDonald, who spent the past three seasons with the Jets, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The Jets exercised his fifth-year option back in May, keeping him in New York at least through next season.

However, his play on the field could influence whether the Jets view him as a long-term piece of their defense. The remaining games of the season could serve as a litmus test to see if he can be a cornerstone on their defense.

During the 2026 NFL season, he has recorded two sacks and 14 quarterback pressures. That as him ranked 45th among 133 qualifiers at his position in sacks and 55th in pressures. Much of that production came in the season opener against the Titans.

Since then, he hasn't been as productive as the Jets have hoped in the games following their Week 1 victory.

Throughout his time in New York, McDonald has demonstrated an ability to generate pressure, disrupting the opposing quarterbacks; since entering the league in 2023, he has recorded 23.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 84 combined tackles in 54 games played.

That, of course, was under a different coaching staff when Robert Saleh was at the helm in New York.

Gang Green has a tough task facing the Las Vegas Raiders before the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jets also have tough divisional matchups on the schedule as they are set to take on the Buffalo Bills and see the New England Patriots again.

How McDonald performs in these upcoming games could provide further insight into his future with the organization.

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