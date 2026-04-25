Mazi Smith's Odds of Sticking With Jets Takes a Hit on Day 3 of NFL Draft

Several New York Jets players headed into the 2026 NFL Draft with less-than-certain futures, to say the least. Mazi Smith was one returning veteran in danger of being replaced by an incoming rookie, as the former Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle did little to impress Jets fans (and, likely, head coach Aaron Glenn's staff) enough to guarantee a spot on next season's defensive line.

While general manager Darren Mougey didn't address the D-line on the first two days of the draft, that changed early on Saturday morning. Before trading up to draft Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik, the Jets used the 103rd overall selection to reinforce the trenches by snagging Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr.

WELCOME TO THE JETS DARRELL JACKSON JR. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ye8llDSohQ — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 25, 2026

Opposing running backs exposed the middle of the Jets' defensive line throughout the 2025 season, so adding a run-stopper like Jackson makes a ton of sense. Conversely, another DT in the mix likely spells bad news for Smith, who's coming face-to-face with a rookie primed to steal his roster spot.

Drafting Darrell Jackson Jr. is Jets' first step to moving on from Mazi Smith

After trading star DT Quinnen Williams to the Cowboys before the trade deadline, it wasn't surprising to see the Jets struggle to stop the run. They finished the 2026 season by allowing the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5) while tied for the ninth-most yards per carry (4.4), all while Smith—who arrived in the Williams trade—was barely noticeable.

Often a healthy scratch in the second half of the season, Smith only played 54 defensive snaps across three games with the Jets. His brief New York run culminated with an abysmal 38.6 overall grade on Pro Football Focus, which was actually worse than his number in the first half with Dallas (46.4). Little about that performance gave fans hope that Smith could be a reliable backup next season.

Needless to say, Smith should be looking over his shoulder now that Jackson is on his way to East Rutherford.

Duke Blue Devils quarterback Maalik Murphy (6) attempts to run the ball to the end zone but is tackled by Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Darrell Jackson Jr. (6) during the first half of the game at Wallace Wade Stadium. | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Jackson, whom I listed as one of the Jets' top fourth-round targets earlier this week, was a steady contributor throughout his five-year collegiate run. Also playing games for Maryland and Miami (FL), the 6-foot-5, 337-pound Florida State DT amassed 55 solo tackles, 12.0 lost yardage tackles, 7.5 sacks, two broken-up passes and a forced fumble in 50 outings.

A talented bruiser to help stop the run, Jackson racked up 79 run stops, including a career-high 24 last season. He still knows how to pressure a quarterback despite almost exclusively playing on the inside, notching 44 pressures in the last two seasons alone, per PFF. For reference, Smith had 46 in his last two Michigan seasons and ended up being a first-round selection.

Jackson likely won't have immediate success, as he's still a bit stiff and could benefit from gaining more upper-body strength. At the same time, the right coaching and development could put him in a position to thrive soon, especially if he has a strong enough training camp to outright knock Smith out of the mix.

Florida State defensive lineman Darrell Jackson (DL16) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Moving forward, it'll be up to Smith to prove to the Jets that he deserves to stick around for the long term. His fifth-year option (projected to be $13.9 million, per Spotrac) is the elephant in the room, and it's hard to imagine New York considering picking it up if he enters the summer activities looking like the guy who deserved to be a healthy scratch more often than not last season.

Whether Smith steps up in the face of competition or fades behind Jackson on the depth chart remains to be seen.