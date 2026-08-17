Analyzing Which Jet Has the Most to Lose as T'Vondre Sweat's Return Ramps Up

The Jets officially kicked off their preseason slate with a 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers on Friday night, a game that featured some statement performances from some players and some disappointing ones for others.

While head coach Aaron Glenn made some questionable calls in the game and did nothing to ease the pressure off his shoulders heading into a crucial second season in Gotham, some players emerged from the preseason opener on thin ice and could face an uncertain future in Gang Green.

That also applies to defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who did not take a single snap against the Buccaneers and could be in serious trouble to even make the 53-man roster. According to ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat participated in team practice on Monday and will "be on a pitch count this week as he ramps up."

NT T’Vondre Sweat participating in team drills. He’ll be on a pitch count this week as he ramps up. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 17, 2026

Not only does that eliminate a potential opening to begin the season for Smith, but rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. has already capitalized on Sweat's absence due to a hamstring injury and has earned some high praise from Glenn.

Combine Sweat's impending return with the impressive performance thus far from Jackson, and it is Smith may find himself on his way out soon.

Mazi Smith has a lot to lose as T'Vondre Sweat inches closer to a return

For starters, the fact that Smith did not play in the preseason opener is concerning by itself for a player who was already on the roster bubble after failing to prove himself on a team that allowed the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) and generated the second-fewest sacks (26) in the entire league last season.

Smith was acquired in a trade with the Cowboys during the 2025 season, along with a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 first-round selection, in exchange for All-Pro Quinnen Williams. However, the former 2023 first-round pick played in just three games (54 snaps), recording three tackles and receiving a dismal 38.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The former Michigan Wolverine needs to show some improvement against the run and become a better pass rusher, with only two sacks in his career. Jets general manager Darren Mougey made sure to address the concerns with a lot of offseason additions to the defensive front, putting even more pressure on Smith to show that he still has what it takes.

Mazi Smith's uphill battle to make the Jets' 53-man roster continues as T'Vondre Sweat nears a return. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at the current projected depth chart, Smith is on the bubble with Payton Page, staring up at starters Sweat, David Onyemata and Harrison Phillips, plus backups Jowon Briggs and Jackson Jr. He was already facing a bleak outlook going into the 2026 season, but the depth at the position and a lackluster offseason so far do not add up well for Smith to stay around much longer.

Sweat's return is huge for the Jets as it gives them a true nose tackle to not only contain the run, but also allows them to use more five-man fronts and have more bodies up front. That is especially crucial after the Jets allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the league last season (2,371), but it may also lead to an unfortunate and premature end to Smith's brief tenure with the team.

After all, the fourth-round pick Jackson has the size to be a force in the NFL and is certainly capable of leaping ahead of the veterans on this depth chart and competing for playing time. During his five-year collegiate career that included stops at Florida State, Miami (FL) and Maryland, Jackson accumulated 55 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two passes defended and a forced fumble in 50 games, as well as an 81.3 run-defense grade that ranked 65th among 887 qualified interior defenders according to PFF.

Verdict: T'Vondre Sweat's return will be bad news for Mazi Smith

Smith may have the advantage with 42 NFL appearances and 20 starts, but the option is on the table for the Jets to cut him and eliminate his $2.56 million cap hit, per Spotrac. There are still two preseason games remaining, but Smith is running out of time to make the roster as Sweat returns to action and Jackson continues to impress coaches ahead of his rookie season.

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