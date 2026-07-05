3 Jets Who Improved Their Roster Chances the Most Ahead of Training Camp

Now that OTAs and mandatory minicamp have wrapped up and the New York Jets have their eyes set on training camp, some players have started to emerge as threats for either a starting spot or a much better outlook overall as they look to lock up their spots on the 53-man roster.

While some players may be entering their final season in Gang Green for one reason or another, others have performed well enough throughout the offseason to feel better about their position with training camp a few weeks away, and the preseason just one month away.

That said, as the 2026 season inches closer, here are three Jets who have helped their roster chances the most throughout OTAs and minicamp with their standout play in the offseason program so far.

Isaiah Williams, WR

New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) runs the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was one of the biggest surprises at OTAs as the special teams star showed he can bring a lot more to the team than just speedy returns. The 25-year-old is known more for his return skills after averaging the third-most yards per punt return (14.1) last season, but his success as a receiver this offseason suggests he could be in line for a major role change in 2026.

Williams' speed enabled him to create space and get open at a high rate in OTAs, building off a 2025 season when he was asked to step up and had 26 catches (36 targets) for a career-high 193 yards. Of course, Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. are the clear projected starters. But last season and the offseason program so far have shown that Williams has the tools to become more than just a return specialist.

This WR room appeared to be wide-open behind the starters, but Williams has put himself in the driver's seat for the WR4 role with his improvements catching the ball. As a result, he has put Arian Smith and offseason acquisition Tim Patrick on the chopping block as he continues to improve his outlook for the 2026 season.

Tre Brown, CB

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown (22) after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There is arguably no player whose stock is on the rise heading into training camp more than Brown, the free agent pickup and former fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2021. Even in a secondary that seems set at the moment with Nahshon Wright, Brandon Stephens, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., rookie D'Angelo Ponds, Azareye'h Thomas and Qwan'tez Stiggers, Brown has made numerous plays on the ball during the offseason program and is not backing down without a fight.

From a one-handed interception to a deflected fade pass in the end zone, Brown has put the Jets in a difficult position as they try to figure out the best secondary unit. With so many standout plays in minicamp, Brown has certainly put himself in a position to be a huge surprise on this roster when the regular season rolls around.

Brown's play has been even more impressive when you consider the talent surrounding him in the secondary. He is currently listed as a backup, but his offseason performance is more than enough to put some pressure on those around him and improve his chances of landing a roster spot later this summer.

Kiki Mauigoa, LB

New York Jets linebacker Kiko Mauigoa (51) puts pressure on Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The linebacker position has been in the spotlight all offseason, but the offseason success from the 2025 fifth-rounder Mauigoa has highlighted the depth that could be at the position this season. As Jets on SI's Nick Faria noted from minicamp, Mauigoa "had an underrated start to minicamp" and "came through with a couple of pass breakups and seemed to be reading the run very well."

Mauigoa has specifically excelled with multiple pass breakups in coverage, but there is still some room for improvement. According to Pro Football Focus, Mauigoa had the 80th-ranked overall grade (42.4) out of 88 qualified LBs as a rookie, in addition to ranking 82nd in coverage (31.7), 62nd in run defense (59), and 56th in pass rush (59.8).

While Mauigoa also allowed 10 receptions (14 targets) for 83 yards and one TD last season, he logged 11 run stops and has flashed some improvements with his coverage skills in minicamp. That type of progress has certainly put the veteran LBs on notice and provided Mauigoa a path towards competing for the LB3 position and a potential spot in the starting lineup.