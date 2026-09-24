Week 3's showdown with the Lions is still a few days away, and the Jets are already dealing with adversity.

Gang Green started off the week by sending multiple banged-up players to the injured list, including linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball and wide receiver Arian Smith. Defensive tackle David Onyemata was also placed on IR, meaning New York's defensive line will be without a key offseason signing for at least four games. The veteran run-stuffer has undergone "core-muscle surgery," according to head coach Aaron Glenn (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini), but is "expected to be back by the end of the year."

DT David Onyemata had core-muscle surgery. Expected to be back by the end of the year, per Glenn. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 23, 2026

Onyemata hasn't moved the needle much since joining the Jets, but that doesn't change the fact that someone (or multiple players) will need to take on bigger roles. Rookie DT Darrell Jackson Jr. is one candidate, but Glenn & Co. might not be ready to throw him to the wolves just yet.

If that's the case, Jowon Briggs—who's already having quite the impressive season—could find himself in a bigger role with the Jets. In fact, it can be argued that should be the case moving forward.

Potential Jowon Briggs breakout could be on the menu if Jets play their cards right

A seventh-round pick by the Browns in 2024, expectations weren't exactly high when Briggs joined the Jets via trade right before the 2025 season. The Virginia/Cincinnati product's strong work ethic as an underdog impressed New York's coaching staff and fans alike, as he finished the year with 19 solo tackles (38 total), four sacks and a forced fumble while appearing in all 17 games (eight starts).

Briggs's newfound importance had Jets fans wondering whether he'd find himself in a bigger role after he was re-signed in March. A returning Harrison Phillips, as well as new faces in Onyemata and T'Vondre Sweat, meant that finding an expanded role wouldn't be easy; however, that situation is the kind that could serve as motivation to step up—something Briggs has done in spades so far.

The 25-year-old defender has made the most of his 45 defensive snaps through two games, already notching a forced fumble along with four tackles (one solo). Briggs has also tallied three QB pressures across 28 pass-rushing downs, according to Pro Football Focus, playing a role in why he's entering Week 3 with a 75.3 pass-rush grade along with an overall mark of 84.5—sixth-best among 120 qualified interior defenders.

That's the type of performance needed with Briggs set to be an exclusive-rights free agent in March, likely looking for a pay raise from his current $1,085,880 cap hit (h/t Spotrac).

Jowon Briggs hasn't played a ton of snaps so far, but he's made the most of his opportunities, both as a pass rusher and run stopper. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Onyemata played 35 snaps in his only full game (Week 1), so one can assume that number will be up for grabs this week. Interestingly enough, Briggs finished with that exact number last week, which was the third-most among the Jets' defensive linemen in Week 2, trailing only David Bailey (43) and Kingsley Enagbare (40).

It isn't unfathomable to imagine an encore performance vs. the Lions.

A favorable matchup

The Lions' offensive line has had a decent reputation in recent years, but the unit has been hit-or-miss so far this season. Although Detroit currently owns the 14th-best PFF grade in terms of run protection (63.3), head coach Dan Campbell's frontline ranks 27th with a 54.5 pass-block grade.

If Briggs and the rest of the D-line can take advantage of that matchup, the Jets will force the Lions to run the ball. Jahmyr Gibbs is one of the best running backs in the league, no doubt, but he's averaging a career-low 4.6 yards per carry behind Detroit's struggling run protection, and that includes averaging only 3.3 yards on 16 carries against Buffalo in Week 2—tied for the 11th-worst average in 51 career games.

With Sweat living up to the hype and Phillips providing a steady presence, the interior of the Jets' defensive line should be in a good spot to survive Onyemata's absence. That's without even mentioning the help Jackson can provide, or how offseason arrival Jack Heflin is capable of playing on the inside and outside of the unit.

That said, Onyemata won't be back for a while (and that isn't even accounting for a potential setback). That gives the Jets more than enough time to boost Briggs's playing time and assess his full potential before considering what his next contract will look like.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.