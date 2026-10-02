Joseph Ossai Has Perfect Opportunity to Erase Jets' Doubts in Week 4

As the Jets prepare for a Week 4 tilt against the Bears on Sunday, they continue to be plagued by multiple injuries. That has forced several players to step up and take on an increased snap count earlier than expected.

While rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq took a significant step toward making history with his breakout performance in the Week 3 loss to the Lions, a unit that has consistently disappointed so far has been the defensive line, which is also experiencing its own injury concerns.

Although ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini noted that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick confirmed he is playing after suffering a groin injury in the opener and missing each of the last two games, edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare did not practice on Thursday, and his "status now appears uncertain" for Sunday's game due to a knee injury.

On Friday, the veteran EDGE returned but was limited in what he could do, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, meaning Enagbare isn't out of the woods just yet.

Kingsley Enagbare will be limited today after missing yesterday’s practice. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 2, 2026

Enagbare has impressed so far as one of only two players (David Bailey) with multiple sacks on the team, as the gamble the Jets took on him seems to be paying off in the early going. He has been a huge contributor to New York's pass rush, so his potential absence on Sunday would only add to the injury bug Gang Green is experiencing.

That said, this could also open the door for Joseph Ossai to see more snaps and bounce back after struggling in his season debut with the Jets in Week 3 after dealing with a foot injury dating back to the preseason finale against the Giants.

Joseph Ossai needs to take advantage of Kingsley Enagbare's potential absence

Even though the Jets are tied for the sixth-most sacks in the league and currently average the eighth-most sacks per game (2.7), the defensive line has been a mess. Ossai was someone who was acquired in free agency and was expected to fix some of the issues up front, but that wasn't the case against Detroit.

The Jets were repeatedly gashed in outside zone runs by the Lions, and Ossai did nothing to help the matter, recording dismal Pro Football Focus grades in run stoppage (37.4), tackling (24.3) and overall defense (37.8). In his first four seasons in the league with the Bengals, Ossai recorded 14.5 sacks, including five apiece in 2024 and 2025, so his first start of the season clearly left a lot to be desired.

Joseph Ossai's early 2026 performance hasn't exactly delivered. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If one thing is certain, this D-line will be tested again in one of the key matchups of Sunday's game when it goes up against Chicago's stout run game. The Bears lead the league in rushing attempts (105) and yards (553), and are tied for second in rushing touchdowns (seven), which speaks to their focus on the run game while QB Caleb Williams deals with a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

Granted, the Jets only allowed 65.5 rush yards per game through the first two weeks, then gave up 131 yards and two TDs to Detroit. If Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs had success with 70 yards after contact, per PFF, it is hard to imagine the Bears' backfield finding holes to exploit against a Jets team that has struggled to control the gaps and stuff the running lanes—even though No. 1 RB D'Andre Swift's status is up in the air, too.

When the Jets signed Ossai to a three-year, $34.5 million contract with a maximum value of $36 million with incentives, it was clear they were betting on him to develop beyond a rotational player. It is still early, and just one start into his Jets tenure, but there could be some regret there if he cannot show some positive signs moving forward.

As of now, Ossai is listed as a third-stringer behind Will McDonald IV and Braiden McGregor on the right side of the defensive front. However, the opening on the left side that could present itself if Enagbare can't suit up would be a major opportunity for Ossai to capitalize on.

Ossai seemed like a risk worth taking for the Jets, given his previous history with the Bengals and the flashes he showed there. His first game with New York didn't go as planned, but even if Enagbare can play on Sunday, the injury could at least limit his time on the field and give Ossai a chance to bounce back from the adversity by virtue of an uptick in snaps.

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