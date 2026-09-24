Arian Smith's ACL Injury Could Be the Beginning of the End for His Time With the Jets 

We’re only two games into the season, and injuries have battered the Jets.

Before Week 2, New York already had six players on the injured reserve. On Tuesday, the Jets added three more players to the list after placing Arian Smith, David Onyemata, and Marcelino McCrary-Ball on injured reserve.

While Onyemata and McCrary-Ball are expected to return this season, Smith won’t. The former Georgia Bulldog will be out for the rest of the year after undergoing ACL surgery, head coach Aaron Glenn revealed on Wednesday (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini).

WR Arian Smith had ACL surgery and is out for the year, per Glenn. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 23, 2026

His loss weakens the team’s depth at wide receiver with Omar Cooper Jr. and Tim Patrick sidelined; however, it doesn’t have major implications for New York.

Although his absence will be felt on the special teams, where he developed into a serviceable gunner, the 24-year-old wasn’t much a part of the offense. Smith played just three offensive snaps through the Jets’ first two games this season.

For Smith, though, this injury could be more than just a premature ending to Year 2. Instead, he may have already played his final snap with the Jets.

Arian Smith hasn’t lived up to his draft status

The decision to draft Smith in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft was met with criticism from fans, and it’s easy to understand why. Smith played five years at the collegiate level and was a starter in just one.

In his first four seasons at Georgia, Smith posted 20 receptions for 539 yards and six touchdowns. While he proved to be a solid deep threat in 2024—recording 48 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns—he had severe consistency issues, logging 10 drops.

General manager Darren Mougey and the Jets’ brass hoped that, with his elite speed and athleticism, he would become a meaningful contributor on offense. Despite receiving a golden opportunity to showcase his worth in his rookie season, Smith failed to make an impact.

Across 379 offensive snaps through 18 games, Smith logged just seven receptions (15 targets) for 52 yards. While there was some hope that things would change in his second season, nothing changed.

Smith had a relatively quiet training camp and did little to boost his value outside of being a gunner. In the preseason, he recorded just one catch for five yards. Then in Week 1, he dropped his lone target (h/t Glenn Naughton).

Arian Smith gets a target, and... pic.twitter.com/6FICE11tGL — Glenn Naughton (@JNRadio_Glenn) September 13, 2026

It was difficult to imagine Smith’s stock getting much lower, but after missing a wide-open tackle in Week 2, which led to Skyler Moore returning a punt for 63 yards, it somehow did.

Smith has nothing left to prove to the Jets

At this point, there isn’t much else left for the Jets to see. Smith had two years to develop and establish himself as a contributor on offense. He hasn’t.

Smith couldn’t even get on the field in last week’s game against the Packers despite New York being without multiple receivers. He had multiple opportunities to show growth and prove he can contribute outside of special teams, but he simply hasn’t done so.

Arian Smith hasn't lived up to expectations, and his season-ending injury is just another reason why the Jets might seek a fresh start. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What’s clear is that New York desperately needs reliable depth at receiver, as outside of Adonai Mitchell and Garrett Wilson, Gang Green doesn’t have many proven options to turn to. Cooper could eventually emerge as one, but he’s only played five offensive snaps.

In all likelihood, the Jets will address this need in the offseason, and while Smith should earn an opportunity to prove his worth, it would be best for both sides to move on.

The likeliest time for a split would be later in the offseason, as a cut or trade after June 1 would create $1.12 million in salary cap savings and only $260,413 in dead money compared to $859,587 and $520,826, respectively, before that date, according to Spotrac.

Smith could use a fresh start to see if another team can develop and unlock his potential, while New York needs to find receivers they can rely on.

In the coming months, Gang Green could find Smith's potential replacement. The Jets signed Malik McClain to their 53-man roster and also have Jamaal Pritchett, Sterling Shepard and Tyler Johnson on the practice squad. Other options could emerge ahead of the NFL trade deadline in November.

Either way, Jets fans have likely seen the last of Arian Smith.