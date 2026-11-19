Coming off their latest humiliating divisional loss after last Sunday's 31-12 defeat to the Bills, the Jets head into a two-game road trip that begins with a Week 11 meeting against the Chargers with their focus on ending a five-game losing streak.

With a 2-8 record through 10 games, there are clearly some glaring issues that continue to persist and there are only so many roster moves a front office can make throughout the season. Aside from trading former safety Andre Cisco to the Lions ahead of the trade deadline, this is still the same roster that began the season.

With two favorable matchups against the Chargers and Dolphins coming up before the Week 13 bye, it would not be unexpected to see some shifting responsibilities on the coaching staff or even some firings. After all, head coach Aaron Glenn just gave up his play-calling duties to defensive coordinator Brian Duker, although it remains to be seen who has the role going forward.

As they prepare for a trip out west to face the 1-8 Chargers, here's a look at three Jets coaches whose jobs should be in jeopardy going into Week 11.

1. Head coach Aaron Glenn

With a 5-22 record as the HC of the Jets and an 0-9 mark against divisional competition, Glenn is simply on borrowed time at this point and could easily be the first coach out the door if Gang Green's struggles carry over into a pair of games they should have a shot to win.

While the Jets have been competitive and should have a much better record than they currently do with some better decision-making, that is ultimately not the case due to Glenn's repeated inability to make second-half adjustments and his conservative approach in goal-to-go and short-yardage situations.

Not only did Glenn hand his defensive play-calling over to Duker in the Week 10 loss to the Bills, which was a bad look by itself considering he has referred to play-calling as his "superpower," but his decision to settle for field goals when the Bills were punching it in for touchdowns remains a concern going forward.

"It's hard to win games when you operate that way," Glenn said, per Jets on SI's Nick Faria. "I think one thing we do a good job of is actually moving the ball, but once we get there that's what we've got to get better at and those are things we've got to continue to work on."

Sure, it was another injury-riddled loss to the Bills as the depth of this Jets roster continues to get tested. That said, the results have just not been there on the field, healthy or not, during Glenn's Jets tenure so far. Unless he can make the appropriate adjustments and win the next two games like he should be expected to, it will just be a matter of whether the front office gives him the ax immediately or waits for the season to end.

2. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich

Sep 24, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich returns to the bench during a first quarter timeout against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While some may argue that Reich could move into the role of interim HC if the Jets elect to fire Glenn during the season, especially due to his previous coaching experience with the Panthers and Colts, he is in just as much hot water as Glenn due to his failure to consistently get the ball to his best players.

To his credit, WR1 Garrett Wilson led the team in receptions (seven), targets (14) and receiving yards (106) in the loss to the Bills, but that has not always been the case throughout the season. On top of that, Reich's play-calling in short-yardage situations, third down and in the red zone has been questionable to say the least.

Those struggles and repeated decisions to settle for field goals eventually caught up to the Jets when Bills quarterback Josh Allen found wide receiver DJ Moore for a 45-yard TD (h/t NFL) to extend Buffalo's lead to 12 and take control late in the third quarter.

ALLEN TO DJ MOORE FOR 6



BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/hfrUwKQlws — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Reich has some opportunities in front of him to make his seat a little cooler, but if he cannot consistently find a way to get his best players the ball and end Gang Green's current nine-quarter drought without a TD, he could be in trouble.

3. Defensive coordinator Brian Duker

Although Duker did not have any prior experience calling plays when Glenn handed the duties over to him in Week 10, he is no stranger to the Jets HC, most recently serving as defensive assistant, safeties coach and defensive backs coach while Glenn was the DC with the Lions.

Still, it was an ugly debut for Duker as the Jets were outscored, 21-6, in the second half and allowed the Bills rushing attack to combine for 201 yards. The Jets have now allowed their last three opponents to eclipse 30 points and have the third-worst rushing defense (135.3 YPG), so it is not like this was a favorable spot for Duker to be put in.

Despite that, the Jets currently have three first-round draft picks and the pressure continues to mount regarding who is going to be part of this staff for the next phase of the rebuild. It was just one game for Duker, but Glenn's hesitancy to commit to him as the defensive play-caller shows there are still some concerns there, especially if no gains are made against two of the league's three worst scoring offenses.

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