The Biggest Jets' Weakness That Still Hasn't been Addressed at OTAs

Before the New York Jets took to the field for the start of OTAs, it was pretty clear where the team was lacking most:

Linebacker, kicker, and backup quarterback.

The good news is that the Jets should feel much better about some of those very needs. At linebacker, Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis have worked well together in the reps they've been given. Even backups like Marcelino McCrary-Ball and Mykal Walker have shown out at times.

At kicker, the Jets seem comfortable with their competition between Jason Sanders and Cade York. That could change come training camp, but New York seems comfortable by allowing the two veterans to battle it out for a roster spot.

Despite the good work that competition has brought over the last few weeks at Florham Park, one glaring need remains unaddressed.

Backup QB still remains Jets' biggest unaddressed need

Backup quarterbacks are more important than ever in the NFL. The Jets should know that well. In 2023, they needed to run the entire season with a backup in Zach Wilson, and crumbled when he was not up to the challenge.

In fact, in the last five years, New York has used at least three quarterbacks in a season on four separate occasions.

It's what makes their decision during OTAs something of a head-scratcher.

Currently, the Jets have Bailey Zappe, fourth-round rookie Cade Klubnik, and former undrafted free agent Brady Cook all competing for the backup quarterback role behind Geno Smith. That competition is expected to carry over into training camp.

“(There is an) Open competition for backup," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "Geno is our 1, and Bailey is our 2, but those things can change as we go through practices."

New York did inquire about former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson, but the veteran quarterback has since retired and gone into broadcasting instead. Again, the Jets rebuffed any notion that they were willing to change up their quarterback room.

“I think the last time we talked, I had said that we were looking at, and that’s just what it was. Hopefully, he will have a good TV career. Heck, I know that he’ll be good at it, and congrats to him,” Glenn said.

The Jets are not necessarily wrong to want to give their young backups a chance to prove themselves. At times, they have: Klubnik has looked quite accurate throughout his first taste of the NFL, and Zappe has shown to be a competent backup in spot starts.

But even New York's excitement is being drowned out by the harsh reality that their quarterback room sans Geno Smith isn't good enough. Maybe that changes when the team walks into training camp next month.

As of right now, though, it remains a need that has yet to be fully addressed.