The Late-Round Pick That Will Shake Up the Jets' Depth Chart

On day three of the 2026 NFL draft, when most casual observers have tuned out, the New York Jets could make a game-changing pick at a position that needs fortifying on offense. However, that same logic could be applied to the defense.

Despite the presence of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton at safety, the Jets could use a late-round draft pick on Ohio State Buckeyes DB Lorenzo Styles Jr. The brother of top draft prospect Sonny Styles and the son of linebacker Lorenzo Styles, a Super Bowl champion linebacker with the St. Louis Rams in 2000.

Right now, experts have Styles going anywhere from the fifth round to the seventh round. New York has a fifth and two seventh-round picks. There's a need and fit that Styles could fill. In fact, Aaron Glenn's speed-oriented scheme complements Styles, who clocked a 4.27-second 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine.

Who says no?

Lorenzo Styles Jr. could give Jets defense a multi-positional threat

Styles is not only a versatile defender who can play safety, nickel, and outside corner spots. He can also be someone who contributes on special teams, something he did for the Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The latter of which he played his first two seasons of college football.

Not only was Styles a contributor on special teams at Notre Dame, but he also played wide receiver. Clearly, Styles has better hands than most DBs, who play the position because they didn't have good enough hands to play receiver.

The Jets' secondary famously and historically struggled with interceptions, going the entire 2025 season without one. There are returning pieces in that room, along with a new face in Nahshon Wright. The hope is that Glenn's playcalling solves that problem, but there's no guarantee.

Adding Styles could give New York someone who could develop into a starting role sooner rather than later. Styles has more big-game experience than most corners you'll find late in the draft, having played in a national championship against his former team, the Fighting Irish, and a Big Ten Championship game against the eventual champion, Indiana Hoosiers.

With New York potentially having Styles' teammate, Arvell Reese, on the roster, and even an outside chance of having his brother, Sonny, the Jets are a logical landing spot for Styles, which has more to offer than nearly any other option.

We'll find out soon how many Buckeyes, if any, Mougey leaves Pittsburgh and the 2026 NFL draft with.