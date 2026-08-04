Andre Cisco Could Be Pushed Out Jets' Door After Dane Belton's Hot Start at Training Camp

The Jets' training camp is off and running, and it has already included some standout performances and put some players on the chopping block as the buildup to the 2026 NFL season intensifies.

One player who could find himself in trouble is safety Andre Cisco, who was already facing an uncertain outlook with the Jets despite signing a one-year extension to remain in the Big Apple. Throw in the early impressions that offseason acquisition Dane Belton has made in training camp, and it is not hard to envision a Jets roster without Cisco when Week 1 rolls around.

According to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Belton stood out on the first full day in pads on Monday, noting that he was in the backfield a lot and may have had a couple of sacks if it were a legitimate game.

One player who stood out today: Dane Belton.



Was in the backfield a lot — might’ve had a couple sacks in a game setting. https://t.co/byjbLHk1kO — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 3, 2026

When you also consider that Belton is coming off arguably his best season with the second-most tackles (120) on the Giants' roster, he is primed for a breakout season and one that could make Cisco's stint in Gang Green a short one.

Andre Cisco has his work cut out for him in training camp

Cisco recorded as many as 73 total tackles in 2022 with the Jaguars and recorded four picks in the 2023 campaign, but a pectoral tear shortened his first season with the Jets to just eight games and made him someone who was clearly on the hot seat before training camp even started.

On top of that, he is part of a crowded safety room and has struggled with tackling and coverage. Pro Football Focus also gave him the 67th-ranked coverage grade (54.5) out of 98 qualified safeties, further highlighting the tall task that is ahead of him unless he can rise to the occasion and make a strong enough case that he is still worthy of a roster spot.

Head coach Aaron Glenn reiterated that the Jets organization believes in Cisco, who has stood out as a dark horse who can make the 53-man roster when all is said and done despite the challenges in front of him.



"Listen, we think he's a guy that can come in and compete and play for us," Glenn said. "Obviously, he has good range, has good ball skills. I know in Jacksonville things didn't go the way that he wanted, so we still believe in him, and we're looking forward to him going out there and competing and trying to earn a starting job."

At the same time, Glenn has also been impressed by Belton's performance in training camp, saying, "He's a damn good player," per Jets OnSI's Nick Faria.

“He’s a damn good player.”



AG on Dane Belton.#Jets — Nick “Mike Farrell” Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) July 30, 2026

With Belton impressing, Fitzpatrick's veteran presence and Malachi Moore's moments, the pressure has swung even more toward Cisco in a loaded safety room. So far, he has done nothing to improve his situation and has emerged as one of the biggest losers in training camp with no key plays to his credit and worsening ball skills. If that continues, the Jets can cut Cisco, taking on a $1.25 million dead cap hit while creating $980,000 in space, according to Spotrac.

As players take part in more padded practices and get some preseason games under their belts in the coming weeks, the roster will start to take care of itself as more standout performances and eye-opening plays are made. In Cisco's case, that may be what he needs if he wants to remain in the Big Apple and carve out a meaningful role in the secondary.

However, given who is around him and considering the hot start Belton is off to following an encouraging 2025 season, Cisco's outlook appears bleak in the early stages of training camp.